Can You Share Apple Vision Pro with Friends or Family?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

At the time of writing, Apple's Vision Pro headset can only accommodate one user profile. But it also offers a guest mode, fortunately.

One of the defining features of Apple’s Vision Pro headset is its sociability. Unlike other headsets, which lock you into a virtual world, Vision Pro allows you to see and interact with your real surroundings. But what happens when your friends or family want to try the Vision Pro? Can you share this headset?

Unfortunately, it seems that you can only have one user profile saved to Vision Pro. This is according to Macworld Senior Editor Roman Loyola, who asked about user profiles during a Vision Pro demo event.

The good news is that Vision Pro has a Guest Mode—something that was confirmed by the launch of Apple’s visionOS SDK (a tool for app developers). If you’re the owner of a Vision Pro headset, you can choose whether to enable Guest Mode. You can also set a password for guests who are allowed to access sensitive information, including photos.

When Will Apple Sell a Cheaper Vision Pro Headset?
RELATEDWhen Will Apple Sell a Cheaper Vision Pro Headset?

However, you may need to enable Guest Mode every time you share your headset. In a tweet from James Dombro we can see a Guest Mode popup that states the following: “Allow others to use your Apple Vision Pro. Once started, the mode will end if it’s not put on within 5 minutes.”

Bear in mind that the Apple Vision Pro is a first-generation product. Plenty of things will change as Apple receives feedback from customers. Heck, Apple could change this headset before it even launches.

Source: Apple via MacworldJames Dombro via Phone Arena

