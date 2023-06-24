Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Hub 2 Review: The Potential Outweighs the Hiccups
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

What Does the Padlock in Your Address Bar Mean?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
an image of a browser with a padlock in the address bar.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
The padlock icon indicates that a webpage was loaded with the HTTPS protocol. Years ago, this was quite notable, as HTTPS provides increased encryption and security for web users. But nearly every site now uses HTTPS, including malicious websites. At this point, the padlock icon is basically window dressing.

Visit any website, and a padlock icon is almost guaranteed to appear in your address bar. This small padlock may lead you to believe that a website is safe or secure—in reality, the padlock icon doesn’t mean much. It simply indicates that a website was loaded through HTTPS, rather than HTTP.

Old HTTP connections were fairly easy to intercept, especially on public Wi-Fi. The HTTPS standard was introduced in the 90s as a more secure alternative to HTTP. It encrypts your connection, making it more difficult for bad actors to spy on your web activity or send malware to your computer.

Until recently, HTTPS was a bit niche. It was mainly used by websites that handled sensitive information, such as banking websites. That’s why Netscape introduced the padlock icon—this icon guaranteed that your connection was secure.

But a secure connection does not mean that a website is trustworthy. Anyone can build a website with HTTPS certification, even hackers and other bad actors. In fact, most phishing websites use HTTPS.

HTTPS Is Almost Everywhere. So Why Isn't the Internet Secure Now?
RELATEDHTTPS Is Almost Everywhere. So Why Isn't the Internet Secure Now?

And this is where the confusion begins. Almost all websites now use HTTPS, but in a recent study, Google found that only 11% of people know the meaning of the padlock icon. Some people have no idea what it means, while others incorrectly assume that it’s a sign of trustworthiness.

For this reason, Google is trying something new. It plans to remove the padlock icon from Chrome. Going forward, users will be warned if they visit an old-fashioned HTTP page, but they won’t see any feedback when visiting an HTTPS website. We assume that other browsers will follow in Google’s footsteps.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »