Honda Issues a Massive Recall Over Faulty Backup Camera Cables

If you’re having trouble with your Honda’s backup camera, you’re not alone. Honda is recalling 1.2 million vehicles due to a faulty coaxial cable connector, which may prevent the backup camera from appearing on the infotainment screen of recent Odyssey, Passport, and Pilot models.

Honda claims that it’s received 274,000 warranty claims related to this issue. It also extended the warranty of some vehicles to help mitigate the problem—clearly, Honda now wants to squash the issue with a proper recall.

Here are the models affected by this recall:

Honda Odyssey : (2018-2023)

: (2018-2023) Honda Passport : (2019-2023)

: (2019-2023) Honda Pilot: (2019-2022)

Recall notices will be sent to affected customers starting July 24th. To resolve the problem, dealerships will install a new cable harness in recalled vehicles. This process is completely free, of course.

Bear in mind that all vehicles made after 2018 contain a backup camera. This is a massive recall, and it will keep Honda dealerships busy for a while. If possible, try scheduling an early-morning appointment when you receive your recall notice.