Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Hub 2 Review: The Potential Outweighs the Hiccups
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Contactless Payments Could Become Truly Contactless by 2028

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Tap to Pay NFC logo on the side of an Electrify America charging station
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Most credit cards and smartphones now support contactless payments. And while this new payment method is convenient, it always comes with a bit of guesswork—you need to hold your phone or card in just the right spot. Thankfully, this should change within the next few years.

The NFC Forum just published a new “technology roadmap,” which includes several planned improvements for the NFC standard. As you may know, NFC (Near-Field Communication) is responsible for tap-to-pay services, local file sharing, Nintendo’s Amiibo toys, and wireless charging in some fitness trackers.

One of the NFC Forum’s biggest goals is an increased wireless range. Today’s NFC connections require a range of 5mm or less. The NFC Forum is aiming for a range between 30mm and 40mm, though it notes that even a small boost in range would greatly improve contactless payment technology.

Does Target Take Apple Pay?
RELATEDDoes Target Take Apple Pay?

Other improvements include a boost in NFC wireless charging speed—something that could open the door to innovative hardware. That said, the NFC Forum hopes for a 3-watt NFC charging speed, so this technology would be relegated to extremely low-power devices.

And we’ll need to wait a few years for these improvements. The NFC Forum’s roadmap extends to 2028, and there’s no telling how long it will take for improved NFC hardware to actually make its mark on smartphones and other products.

Source: NFC Forum

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »