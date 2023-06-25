Contactless Payments Could Become Truly Contactless by 2028

Most credit cards and smartphones now support contactless payments. And while this new payment method is convenient, it always comes with a bit of guesswork—you need to hold your phone or card in just the right spot. Thankfully, this should change within the next few years.

The NFC Forum just published a new “technology roadmap,” which includes several planned improvements for the NFC standard. As you may know, NFC (Near-Field Communication) is responsible for tap-to-pay services, local file sharing, Nintendo’s Amiibo toys, and wireless charging in some fitness trackers.

One of the NFC Forum’s biggest goals is an increased wireless range. Today’s NFC connections require a range of 5mm or less. The NFC Forum is aiming for a range between 30mm and 40mm, though it notes that even a small boost in range would greatly improve contactless payment technology.

Other improvements include a boost in NFC wireless charging speed—something that could open the door to innovative hardware. That said, the NFC Forum hopes for a 3-watt NFC charging speed, so this technology would be relegated to extremely low-power devices.

And we’ll need to wait a few years for these improvements. The NFC Forum’s roadmap extends to 2028, and there’s no telling how long it will take for improved NFC hardware to actually make its mark on smartphones and other products.