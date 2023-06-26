Google Pixel Devices Are Bugging Out After June Update

This may be your excuse to install the Android 14 beta.

This month’s Pixel Feature Drop introduces bug fixes and emoji wallpapers. But it’s also responsible for a few new problems—some Pixel users report excessive heat and battery drain after installing this update, while others are experiencing random cellular dropouts.

Complaints about the June update are plastered all over the r/GooglePixel subreddit. Users say that their Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 smartphone now needs to be charged multiple times a day. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause of this issue, as some users experience battery drain while their phone is idle.

Additionally, some Pixel owners are facing intermittent connectivity issues—cellular dropouts and unreliable Bluetooth connections. This problem doesn’t seem to affect Wi-Fi connectivity, thankfully.

We’ve seen several other bug reports from Pixel users, including broken notifications. But battery drain and unreliable connectivity are the biggest and most notable problems. Of course, some users haven’t had any problems with the June update, and these particular bugs seem to mainly affect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

If you’re experiencing these problems, you have three options—wait for a fix from Google, install the Android 14 beta, or format your phone and start from scratch. The Android 14 beta might be your best bet, as users on the latest beta release say that it’s quite stable.