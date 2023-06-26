Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Chevy Silverado EV Debuts With a Huge Battery and Price Tag

So much for a $40,000 Silverado EV.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Chevrolet Silverado EV WT on a highway.
Chevrolet

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is coming this summer, and it’ll have more range, towing capabilities, and performance than initially promised. However, it’ll also be a lot more expensive.

In 2021 GM said the Silverado E would be “unmatched” when it finally arrived, with a starting price tag of around $39,900. During a “first drive” press tour this weekend, the automaker revealed all sorts of exciting details about the upcoming electric pickup truck. The Chevy Silverado EV WT (work truck) now has an EPA-estimated 450 miles of range per charge, but it’ll cost $77,000.

This isn’t much of a surprise for those keeping an eye on the automotive industry. Tesla has raised prices consistently over the last two years, the base model Ford F-150 Lightning went from $40K to $59,974, and we’ve seen similar increases for all vehicles.

Tesla recently confirmed the Cybertruck would undoubtedly be more expensive than it initially promised due to supply constraints, inflation, and other factors, so we weren’t expecting a sub-$40k Silverado EV.

So, how much will the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV cost when it finally hits the streets? The long-range Silverado EV 4WT (only available to fleet customers) arrives this summer, with a lower-range 3WT to follow. Then, the big and bad Silverado RST should come in the fall. Brace yourself; it’s expensive.

Chevy Silverado 4WT electric truck.
Chevrolet
  • Silverado EV 4WT: $77,905
  • Silverado EV 3WT: $72,905
  • Silverado RST: $105K

At that price, you’ll get a powerful all-electric work truck with 450 miles of range, 10,000 lb towing capacity, onboard power, a huge frunk (front trunk), and more. Chevrolet tells us the more affordable 3WT should offer 350-400 miles of range per charge when it launches shortly after the higher trim work truck.

Unfortunately, regular people won’t be able to buy the Silverado EV until later this year when the premium “RST” model arrives. Chevy is focusing on fleet customers at first, which can provide feedback, then will release the luxurious model for regular people later.

As a reminder, the Silverado EV RST has four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, a luxurious interior with a large 17-inch infotainment display, and nearly 754 horsepower. It’ll still offer around 400+ miles per charge, but it’s far more expensive.

Chevrolet is undoubtedly taking a different approach than Ford or Rivian, so we’ll have to see how it works out in the long run. Either way, know that the new Silverado EV packs an absolutely massive battery, but don’t expect to buy one until the end of the year.

via Electrek, Detroit Free Press

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »