Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 Is for Gamers Who Love Overkill

Is it a little too ridiculous? Maybe.

| 1 min read
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor.
Samsung

Any PC gamer will tell you that Samsung’s Odyssey monitors are just outrageous. Not only do these monitors offer top-end specs, but they tend to be massive and expensive. Now, Samsung is launching the Odyssey OLED G9—it’s the first curved ultra-wide OLED monitor, and it’s totally overkill.

The specs are impressive, of course. Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 uses a 49-inch panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It offers a zippy 0.03ms response time and a maximum 240Hz refresh rate. Of course, the OLED panel provides deep contrast, and it should look true to life with its 99% DCI color gamut coverage.

Most of these specs (aside from the OLED-specific stuff) are carryovers from the original Odyssey G9 monitor. Additionally, Samsung is sticking with a Dual-QHD resolution (5,120 x 1,440). This resolution is equivalent to 1440—it simply has extra pixels to accommodate the ultrawide aspect ratio.

Front of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor.
Samsung
Rear of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 rear ports.
Samsung
The Odyssey OLED G9 also doubles as a USB hub. On the rear of the monitor, you’ll find a USB-C input (for your computer), plus two additional USB-C ports for accessories (keyboards, HDDs, etc). There’s also an Ethernet jack, plus HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections for additional video sources.

And, like other Samsung monitors, the Odyssey OLED G9 has a built-in smart TV interface. You can use it to access your favorite streaming services or cloud gaming apps. (This monitor is certainly big enough to stand in for a TV. But it’s a curved monitor, so good luck viewing it from across the room.)

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 is available today for a whopping $2,200. Obviously, it’s extremely expensive, but it might be the perfect monitor for a gamer who loves overkill.

Samsung 49 Odyssey OLED G9

The massive Odyssey OLED G9 features a curved and ultrawide form factor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03 millisecond response time, and built-in smart TV software. It's overkill, but some gamers enjoy a bit of ridiculousness.

