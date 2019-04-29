X
Daily Deals: A $263 Nintendo Switch, a $675 iPhone X, an $80 Ultimate Ears Alexa-Enabled

Andrew Heinzman
An iPhone X, a Nintendo Switch Console, and a Ultimate Ears BLAST Bluetooth Speaker
Apple, Nintendo, Ultimate Ears

Right now, the internet’s full of crazy deals and discounts. These deals range from a $42 Alex-Enabled car charger to a $250 50″ 4K smart TV, but as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

If you’ve been holding out on the Nintendo Switch, now’s the time to bite the bullet. Rakuten is selling the Nintendo Switch console for just $263 (with coupon code SAVE15). If you aren’t into gaming, then you should check out Best Buy’s $675 iPhone X deal, or the $80 Ultimate Ears BLAST Alexa-Enabled Bluetooth Speaker deal.

Laptops

Is your computer on its last leg? Maybe it’s time for a discounted upgrade.

  • Apple MacBook Pro 8GB RAM 256 SSD, $1,100 ($400 off) [Best Buy]
  • Apple MacBook Air 128GB Latest Model, $1,000 ($200 off) [Amazon]
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6 8GB RAM 256 SSD, $1,300 ($200 off) [Amazon]
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 8GB RAM 256 SSD, $837 ($400 off) [Amazon]
  • Huawei Matebook 8GB RAM 512 SSD, $1,200 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • Asus 2-in-1 Laptop 12GB RAM 256 SSD, $765 ($135 off) [Best Buy]
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 8GB RAM 256 SSD, $520 ($150 off) [Staples]
  • Acer Chromebook 4GB RAM 32 SSD, $190 ($140 off) [Office Depot]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Upgrade your workspace with these computer accessory deals.

  • LG 32″ FreeSync Gaming Monitor, $300 ($100 off) [Micro Center]
  • Anker 7 Port USB-C Hub, $40 ($30 off  with coupon clip) [Amazon]
  • Acer Predator 27″ FHD G-Sync Monitor, $350 ($250 off) [Best Buy]
  • Brother All-in-One Laser Printer, $100 ($50 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR 16-Port 10G Ethernet Smart Plus Switch, $900 ($200 off) [Amazon]
  • Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack, $130 ($70 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

In the market for a new phone, tablet, or car charger? We’ve got the deals for you.

  • Apple iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $675 ($225 off) [Best Buy]
  • Apple iPad Pro 11″  64GB Newest Model, $675 ($125 off) [Best Buy]
  • Apple iPad Pro 11″ 512GB Newest Model, $950 ($200 off) [Amazon]
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″ Open-Box, $180 ($320 off) [eBay]
  • Apple iPhone Official Lightning Charging Dock, $19 ($31 off) [Amazon]
  • Anker Car Charger USB-C and Micro-USB, $16 ($6 off) [Amazon]
  • Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger and Mount, $42 ($33 off)) [Amazon]
  • Fitbit Versa Smart Fitness Watch, $180 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Need a new smarthome device? Today’s a great day to buy a discounted Portal Plus, a Google Home Hub, or an Echo Connect.

  • Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]
  • Amazon Echo Connect, $13 ($22 off) [Woot]
  • Portal Plus from Facebook with Alexa Built-In, $250 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • Ultimate Ears BLAST Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa, $80 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger and Mount, $42 ($33 off)) [Amazon]

Video Games

Now’s the time to grab that Nintendo Switch you’ve wanted.

  • Nintendo Switch Console, $263 ($47 off with coupon code SAVE15) [Rakuten]
  • STEINS;GATE ELITE Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Dark Souls: Remastered Nintendo Switch, $28 ($11 off) [Nintendo]
  • Xbox Live Gold: 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • STEINS;GATE ELITE PlayStation 4, $40 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • RiME Steam Download, $3 ($27 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a cheap 4K TV or some new Samsonite luggage.

  • Ultimate Ears BLAST Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa, $80 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • JBL Reflect Fit Bluetooth Wireless Heartrate Headphones, $40 ($110 off) [Woot]
  • Sharp 50″ 4K Roku Smart TV, $250 ($130 off) [Best Buy]
  • Save up to 70% on Closeout Styles [Levi’s]
  • Up to 50% off Select Styles [Crocs]
  • Roav by Anker 2K Dash Cam, $75 ($55 off) [Amazon]
  • Samsonite Bartlett 29″ Luggage, $85 ($155 off) [Samsonite]
  • Samsonite Pivot 29″ Luggage, $95 ($105 off) [Samsonite]

Good deals disappear quickly, so be sure to grab your favorite deals before it’s too late.

