News

Govee’s Curtain Lights Let You Customize an Entire Window or Wall

They even work outdoors.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
1 min read
Govee LED curtain lights in a room.
Govee

Decorating any room, wall, window, or patio just got way easier. Govee’s new Curtain Lights easily attach to any surface, giving you 520 bright LED lights that are Wi-Fi enabled, customizable, and even work outdoors.

Govee’s latest lighting accessory is pretty neat. The LED light strands are designed to hang from a window easily and can display images, and GIFs, sync to the beat of music, and you can even create personalized images. It sounds perfect for any PC game room and would make an excellent accessory for holiday decorating.

While the main selling point here is that these are curtain lights and comes complete with hooks, fabric adhesive strips, and other mounting accessories, they’ll also work on any wall. More importantly, thanks to an IP65-rating, the Curtain Lights work outdoors. Put your favorite sports team logo on the patio during gameday, decorate walls for a b-day party, or spruce things up during a BBQ. The options are endless.

In addition to working with preset and personalized images in the app, like everything else Govee makes, GIF support makes the Curtain Lights more exciting than many other smart lighting options on the market. Imagine displaying your favorite Pac-Man or gaming logo in the window, then switching it to a Christmas tree or pumpkin during the holidays.

The Govee curtain lights are 5 x 6.6 feet and contain 520 teardrop-shaped light beads, with 60+ custom presets and many customization options. Govee says you can pair up to three different sets together, even if they’re not touching. Furthermore, these work with DreamView, so owners can easily sync them up with other Govee products throughout any home.

Govee’s all-new smart LED Curtain Lights are available now from Govee or Amazon starting at $129. Grab yours from the link below.

Govee Curtain Lights, Smart WiFi LED Curtain Lights, 520 RGBIC Color-Changing LEDs

Light up and personalize any window, wall, patio and more with the new Govee Curtain Lights for $129.

Amazon

$129.99
 

via Govee

 

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »