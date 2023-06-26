Meta Quest+ Gives You New Games Each Month, but What Happens When You Unsubscribe?

The new Meta Quest+ subscription grants you two “hand-picked” VR games for $8 a month or $60 a year. It’s an interesting offer that could help you build a massive library of Quest games, but what happens when you cancel your subscription? Do you lose all the games you paid for?

According to Meta’s terms of service, Meta Quest+ subscribers can keep all of their monthly games for the duration of their subscription. If you uninstall these games, you can reinstall them at any time, provided that you maintain your membership.

You only lose access to these games if you unsubscribe from Meta Quest+. The good news is that you can regain access to old titles by renewing your subscription. So, there’s no harm in canceling Meta Quest+ if you plan on subscribing again in the future.

Note that Meta may delist Quest+ games at any time. And some games may not be supported by future headsets. (This is true of all Meta Quest titles, of course.)

The Quest+ subscription is available today for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. It will also work on the upcoming Meta Quest 3. Before you subscribe to Meta Quest+, I suggest checking to see if you’re interested in this month’s “free” games.

