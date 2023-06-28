Google Pixel 8 Series: Everything We Know So Far

If you’re waiting for the latest and greatest from Google and don’t want the Pixel Fold, it’s time to get excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones will build off the success of the Pixel 7, which earned our Editor’s Choice Award, and we know plenty about them already.

The first big Google Pixel 8 Pro rumors emerged in November, shortly after the Pixel 7 release, suggesting upgrades to a Tensor 3 processor and 12GB of RAM, but that’s just one of many. And while concrete details are still somewhat scarce, we know Google’s next phones will have a lot to offer, beautiful screens, plenty of power, and run the latest Android 14 release. Here’s everything we know so far.

Quick Details: Release Date and Pricing

First, we should discuss when Google could release its new Pixel 8 series of phones. While the Pixel 5 arrived on September 30th, the last two generations of Pixel phones got announced within the first few weeks of October, and we’re expecting that trend to continue.

Last year, Google teased the Pixel 7 at its I/O developer event earlier in the year, but that didn’t happen here in 2023. Instead, the company spent most of its time talking about AI, Android 14, and the Pixel Fold. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not on track for its usual release schedule.

Based on previous releases, Google will likely announce the all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an event in October. If we had to guess, it’ll be between October 3rd-12th. Then, expect it to ship and hit retail stores within two weeks of the launch event.

How much will the Pixel 8 cost? While we can’t be certain yet, we’re expecting the Pixel 8 to cost $599 by combining previous releases with recent leaks. Then, Google’s bigger fancy Pixel 8 Pro will likely ring in at $899. These are the same competitive prices it uses on the Pixel 7. There’s a good chance we’ll also get a new Pixel Watch 2 during the same launch window.

Design: A Familiar Affair

As expected, Google’s Pixel 8 will be the entry-level flagship in the company’s premium smartphone lineup for 2023. The Pixel 6 ushered in an all-new design language, it remained the same last year with the Pixel 7, and from all the leaks thus far, Google is content with keeping that overall look.

Honestly, until more information comes out, it’s hard to say for sure, but the main style with the camera visor will remain. This design is defined by a large camera “visor,” a two-tone color scheme, and likely a similar under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly, one design change could be the screen size on both phones. According to various reports around the web, the Pixel 8 will drop down to a 6.2-inch screen (from 6.3 inches) while the Pixel 8 Pro retains the bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Several leaks claim both phones will have flat screens instead of the curved glass we’ve seen on prior Pro models.

First leaked video of the Pixel 8 Pro showing off the phone and it’s new thermometer feature. This phone looks 🔥 I genuinely can’t wait for Pixel 8 series to launch. Please let Tensor G3 be better 🙏🏼#Pixel8pro #googlepixel #teampixel #google Leaks are from 91 mobiles pic.twitter.com/mg3I2BRO3u — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) May 18, 2023

Our only concrete images come from Onleaks and SmartPrix, who shared the first renders in March. That said, the Twitter video above surfaced back in May and clearly shows the unreleased Google Pixel 8 Pro and a weird new temperature sensor. This would have been great during the pandemic and could still debut on the Pixel 8 Pro later this year.

Regarding the design, we expect an extremely similar overall shape, size, style, camera visor, and format. Judging by the early leaked renders, the Pixel 8 could have a more rounded body, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Spec Talk: An All-New Tensor Chip!

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use a Tensor G2 processor, the second chip built in-house by Google. Naturally, the new Pixel 8 series will likely get a bump up to the Tensor G3 chipset, and we’re hearing it’ll be a significant improvement.

According to Android Authority, Google’s new G3 is a true “next-gen” chipset with nine cores. AA’s sources claim it’ll pack four Cortex-A510s, four bigger Cortex-A715s, and a single Cortex-X3, all running at faster frequencies than previous generations. This will help Google deliver improved AI features, personalization, security, and other Googley bits.

The processor is just one of many aspects of Google’s new phones. And while we don’t have a solid list of internals yet, here’s a potential spec list we’ll update once we learn more.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Specs (Rumored)

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED (3140 x 1440 resolution) 1,600 nits

6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED (3140 x 1440 resolution) 1,600 nits Processor : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 Storage/RAM : 8GB RAM with 128/256GB or 12GB RAM with 512GB

: 8GB RAM with 128/256GB or 12GB RAM with 512GB Operating System : Android 14

: Android 14 Rear Cameras : 50MP primary (ISOCELL GN2) f/1.7 aperture camera with OIS, 64MP Ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (5x optical and 20x Super Res)

: 50MP primary (ISOCELL GN2) f/1.7 aperture camera with OIS, 64MP Ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (5x optical and 20x Super Res) Front Selfie Camera : 10.8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide)

: 10.8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) Battery : 5,000 mAh with 30W wired charging

: 5,000 mAh with 30W wired charging Wireless Charging: Yes (and reverse wireless charging)

Yes (and reverse wireless charging) Fingerprint Sensor : Under-display

: Under-display Networking : 5G sub6/mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

: 5G sub6/mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS Headphone Jack : Nah

: Nah Protection : Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Colors: Unknown

Again, the list of specs above combines reports, rumors, previous releases, and expectations. Things will likely change between now and when the phones arrive.

Cameras: More Goodness

For the most part, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 (and Pros) had a similar camera situation. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Google’s always delivered an excellent camera experience, but we’re hearing they’ll kick things up a notch for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many rumors about the camera systems. Yes, we got that Tweet above showcasing the camera visor, the flash, and that new temperature sensor, but we still don’t have much to go on.

According to various reports on the web and leaks from Android Authority, the biggest change is a second-generation Samsung ISOCELL GN2 for both phones. This is the primary shooter around the back, which should deliver upwards of 35% more light processing, 8K/30fps video capture, and the rumored staggered HDR.

Google's 2023 flagship Pixels to include support for staggered HDR – 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZfWtwQBykY — kamila 🏳️‍⚧️ 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) December 19, 2022

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky,” could feature staggered HDR that captures multiple exposures simultaneously, using the same pixels, instead of various exposures at different times. This helps reduce blur, artifacts, and other issues during photography. This isn’t possible with GN1, lending credence to rumors of a new GN2 camera sensor.

Additionally, we’re hearing about another camera feature that’s more Google flexing its software prowess than anything. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 series will be the first phone with a video unblur feature. Yes, similar to how we can use Google Photos to unblur an image or remove unwanted things from the background, the Pixel 8 will have a video unblur mode.

One can only assume the new Pixels will also get a revised ultra-wide or telephoto lens, but we can’t say for sure. The primary camera sensor is what most rumors have focused on. Considering the camera department is usually one of Google’s strong suites, we can expect many hardware and software changes to improve things over other phones. Until we hear more, you’ll all have to wait and see.

To recap, Google’s new flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely get announced in early October. They’ll arrive a few weeks later with several notable changes, flat displays, better cameras, tons of power, the latest version of Android, and a few fun colors with quirky names.

The search giant is likely already busy testing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro internally with employees, and we’re expecting more info throughout the summer ahead of its arrival. As more information emerges or the devices leak, we’ll update this post with all things Pixel. In the meantime, sign up for our free daily newsletter so you don’t miss a beat.