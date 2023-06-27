Skullcandy’s New Line of Bluetooth Speakers Has Something for Everyone

Those looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker now have plenty of options to choose from. Skullcandy just launched five wireless speakers, all with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, a long battery life, and a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

This is a pretty interesting launch. Usually, audio companies will reveal just one or two speakers and call it a day. But Skullcandy is trying to hit every use-case and price bracket—these new speakers range from the pocket-sized Skullcandy Ounce to the big and bold Skullcandy Terrain XL.

And, continently, these speakers all offer the same basic specs. All models are IPX7 certified and offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They all have a battery life of 14 hours or more (the Kilo has a 24-hour battery), and they’re intended for outdoor use.

That said, only the Skullcandy Kilo, Terrain Mini, Terrain, and Terrain XL support a stereo pairing mode (achieved by pairing two identical speakers together). And only the Terrain series offers SKDY Multi-Link, a new technology that lets you pair up to 99 Skullcandy speakers for whole-home audio or parties.

Here’s each new speaker in order of size:

You can purchase any of these speakers at the Skullcandy website. Of course, because they’re so affordable, you may want to wait a few days for reviewers to comment on the sound quality.

Skullcandy Bluetooth Speakers Check out Skullcandy's new selection of weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers.