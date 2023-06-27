Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

YouTube Is Developing “Playables” to Break Into Gaming

It could give new meaning to the play button.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
YouTube app in an app folder
Jason Montoya / Review Geek

Google could be ready to get back into gaming, but not the way you think. After shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia last year, YouTube’s CEO is reportedly trying to offer gaming inside the YouTube app.

The service or set of games is reportedly called “Playables,” according to The Wall Street Journal, and are easily accessible from the YouTube app on phones, tablets, and computers. The idea is to offer quick, instantly-playable games instead of endless video content. 

YouTube is known for its vast collection of movies, shows, and videos but has slowly expanded into other aspects. The video site will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket this year after stealing it away from DirecTV, and YouTube even has a way for users to subscribe to networks like Showtime and HBO. However, adding in a few games would be something new entirely, as long as it’s done right.

Netflix Games Are an Absolute Failure
RELATEDNetflix Games Are an Absolute Failure

A YouTube spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that “gaming has long been a focus at YouTube” and that the company is “always experimenting with new features,” but didn’t have anything to say about Playables.

The report mentioned that select Google employees are already testing Playables internally, but that’s all we know right now. Either way, don’t expect anything extraordinary from Playables, as it sounds like these are fun little “time waster” games users can partake in between videos.

Given how Google handled Stadia, I’m unsure how many developers will put effort into Playable games for YouTube. We’ll have to wait and see.

via MacRumors

