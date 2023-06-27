Buying Guides
News

Paramount+ Adds SHOWTIME to Its Ad-Free Subscription Tier

If you like SHOWTIME, it's a pretty solid deal.

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
After a long wait, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription is now available. These two streaming services will be fully merged by the end of the year, at which point, SHOWTIME’s standalone service will be discontinued.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $12 a month—not a bad deal, considering that a standalone SHOWTIME subscription was $11. This subscription tier replaces Paramount+’s $10 ad-free tier, interestingly. (If you were subscribed to the ad-free tier, you’ll be automatically upgraded to the new membership.)

To be clear, this isn’t a “subscription bundle.” SHOWTIME content appears directly in the Paramount+ app. Paramount+ began testing this integration with its old subscription bundles, but it’s finally ready to pull the band-aid.

Note that if you’re on the legacy Essential SHOWTIME bundle, you should manually upgrade to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. These membership tiers are basically identical and cost the same amount of money, but the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier is ad-free.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $12 a month, starting today. New customers can enjoy a 30-day trial when they join.

Source: Paramount via TechCrunch

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »