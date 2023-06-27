Japan’s Himeji Castle Joins the LEGO Architecture Lineup

After a rather long wait, the next architectural wonder in the LEGO arsenal is Japan’s majestic Himeji Castle. The architecture lineup is one of the most popular selections of LEGO for adults, and fans will love this stunning 2,125-brick set.

While the massive LEGO Disney Castle was exciting enough, the new Himeji Castle kicks things up a notch in design. For those unaware, this landmark is one of Japan’s most revered buildings and a surviving example of its castle architecture. It’s a famous destination sitting up on a hill, and if you can’t make the journey, consider grabbing the LEGO set instead.

As mentioned above, the set includes 2,125 LEGO bricks and slowly assembles into a tranquil piece of art. Hiding between the white ornate roof tiles, you’ll find turrets, hidden walkways, asymmetric walls, and fancy design hues throughout.

The LEGO Himeji Castle stands nearly 7.5 inches tall, over 12 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep, so you’ll need ample space to assemble each brick. As you put things together, you’ll find stunning details throughout. The spacious castle grounds include four cherry trees you’ll put together with different foliage colors, including the popular pink bloom.

From what we see here, LEGO perfectly recreated this iconic “White Heron Castle” of walls, walkways, and curvy gray roof tiles. It’s pretty impressive. Remember that this is indeed a set for adults. LEGO specifically mentions that it’s an immersive and challenging build that will leave users with a “rewarding sense of achievement” once done.

The all-new LEGO Himeji Castle will be available from August 1st, 2023, for $159 from the link below. Feel free to pair it with the LEGO Tranquil Garden.