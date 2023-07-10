Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Review: A Great 2-in-1



Starting At $2,299

Lenovo’s diverse Yoga laptop lineup has a new entrant. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is one of the company’s latest premium options. After about a month of use, I can conclude it’s one of the best new laptops I’ve used this year, and it’s an easy product to recommend.

The Lenovo Yoga series, which first debuted in 2012, has consistently impressed with its unique hinged design that offers various form factors. As a result, Yoga stands as a versatile choice for discerning buyers. Furthermore, its durable build and reasonable cost make a Yoga purchase a wise investment.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, ideally suited for business use, has that little red button in the middle of the keyboard like the older models. I’m not that into it, but some people swear by it. This laptop has many other excellent features that make it stand out. This includes its 360-degree hinge that allows you to switch between laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode, useful Lenovo apps, and its long-lasting battery life. However, there are a few areas that could be improved.

Here's What We Like Superior battery life

Tried-and-true design

Excellent Lenovo app

Great 2-in-1 modes

Terrific inputs And What We Don't Dated design

Annoying TrackPoint nub

Price, but look for sales

The Design: Dated, But in a Good Way

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a pretty nice 14-inch display, but its design isn’t exactly going to blow anyone away. It’s got this retro vibe going on with the classic red TrackPoint nub right in the middle of the keyboard—between the G, H, and B keys, giving the nod to the good old days of ThinkPad. None of this is terrible, but something to be aware of before making a purchase.

The laptop is only available in Storm Grey, an iconic ThinkPad touch. The case has a “ThinkPad” label located at the top left. The label contains a small red LED that pulsates when the laptop is not in use and remains solid when the case is open.

Made from recycled aluminum, the Yoga’s matte finish is mostly good at hiding fingerprints. However, they will appear over time, so have a soft cloth ready. On the bottom of the device, you’ll find its cooling vents. These are small and hidden in the hinge.

Upon opening the laptop, the backlit keyboard presents a sleek appearance in its mundane grey hue. However, unlike the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-Inch Gen 8 I previously reviewed, the keyboard lacks a number pad due to the screen size. The touchpad is positioned at the bottom center of the device, accompanied by another ThinkPad logo at the bottom right.

The 2-in-1

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga is well-known for its 2-in-1 design, which allows you to switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes thanks to its 360-degree hinge. However, I must admit that I was slightly disappointed with how difficult it was to open the machine.

Although Lenovo designed the machine to be opened with a single finger, I frequently had to use my other hand for support. This proved to be frustrating and annoying.

I want to emphasize that all the modes functioned perfectly, resulting in enjoyable experiences. The laptop can easily handle all tasks, whether you’re typing, sketching, browsing the internet, or taking notes.

Ports

An appropriate number of ports is crucial for a laptop’s success or failure. Fortunately, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 excels in this area and does not disappoint.

You’ll find two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports on the device’s left side, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and HDMI 2.0b. The right side offers a headphone/mic combo, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and Kensington Nano Security Slot. This is where you’ll find the machine’s integrated pen and optional Nano SIM slot.

Inputs: So Many to Use

Dimensions : 0.61 x 12.38 x 8.75in (15.53 x 314.4 x 222.3mm)

: 0.61 x 12.38 x 8.75in (15.53 x 314.4 x 222.3mm) Weight : Starting at 3.04lbs (1.38kg)

: Starting at 3.04lbs (1.38kg) Display : WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, 60Hz, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel, Low Blue Light

: WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, 60Hz, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel, Low Blue Light Screen Size : 14-inch

: 14-inch Brightness : 400 nits

: 400 nits Camera : 1080P FHD with Privacy Shutter and Integrated Microphone

: 1080P FHD with Privacy Shutter and Integrated Microphone Connectivity : Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2×2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 or above

: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2×2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 or above Colors: Storm Grey

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 includes six rows of backlit keys that provide a comfortable typing experience. Throughout my usage, I did not experience any finger fatigue.

The glass touchpad, which is 110mm wide, offers a highly satisfying experience with just the right amount of responsiveness. It supports gestures such as two-finger scrolling, three-finger swipe, and four-finger pinch. You can also personalize it by adjusting its sensitivity and downloading extra touchpad features using the Lenovo Vantage app.

I was impressed by how quickly the machine’s touchscreen responded to my touch. Despite being primarily designed for tablet use, the touch feature functioned well in any mode. Additionally, I found the laptop’s stylus to be convenient and liked how there’s storage on the right side of the device.

However, the stylus is tiny. Therefore, if you have bigger hands and intend to use the stylus for extended periods for drawing or writing, I would suggest buying a larger one.

Signing In and Security

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 provides biometric login options, including facial recognition software that functions with the IR camera and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. These features operate effectively. However, I find the positioning of the power button slightly inconvenient as it is located above the keyboard’s top right, rather than at the far right like other laptops, and below the right hinge.

To enhance security measures, the computer has a Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) that encrypts your data. Additionally, Presence detection is incorporated to lock your device when you move away from it automatically.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is also Tile-ready, which makes it easier to find when misplaced.

Audio, Camera, and Video: Great Mid-Priced Options

The ThinkPad has a quad mic array and a 1080p webcam for audio and video. Additionally, it features a physical privacy shutter to ensure your privacy. The internal speakers are compatible with the Dolby Audio suite, making for a decent listening experience — at least for a business-focused laptop. The two-watt speakers include two woofers and 0.8W tweeters.

Moving on, videos look good on the Yoga thanks to the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Throughout testing, I didn’t see any interruptions or glitches, even when I was streaming online.

Performance and Software: Perfect for Business Users

There are different processor and operating system choices available for this laptop. You can select a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with a minimum of 10 cores, 12 threads, and 12 MB cache. The most comprehensive option features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, and a 24 MB cache.

The memory capacity and storage available vary by model. Some models can offer a maximum of 64GB LPDDR5X 5200MHz memory and up to 2TB Gen 4 performance PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

You can choose from Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro 64, and Windows 11 Home.

My review unit falls in the mid-range. It has a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor boasting 10 Cores, 12 Threads, and 12 MB Cache. It includes 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage and comes with Windows 11 Pro.

Overall, I found that the laptop performed terrifically in real-world situations during my testing. It had no trouble opening multiple windows in Google Chrome quickly, and even when running Adobe Photoshop, I encountered no hiccups.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is available at a base price of $1,775. Mine would set you back about $1,820. The most expensive option will set you back over $3,300.

Lenovo App

Typically, I don’t bring up or even use the pre-installed laptop apps. Nevertheless, I believe it’s necessary to briefly discuss the included software on this particular machine.

When you purchase the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, you’ll receive Lenovo Commercial Vantage. This app provides the same benefits as the standard version and enhances your laptop experience. It serves as a hub for firmware updates and input tweaks. Additionally, you can create battery profiles and monitor the health of your laptop’s battery through the app.

The fantastic app performs seamlessly with Windows 11 without any unexpected issues.

Display: Lots of Great Features

The laptop’s display isn’t the best option out there on portable computers. And yet, the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS panel is quite impressive, and it comes equipped with several features that will enhance your viewing experience.

The anti-glare feature ensures you won’t have to deal with annoying reflections that make it difficult to see what’s on the screen. Additionally, the LED backlighting helps make the colors pop and provides a more vibrant image.

And if you spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen, you’ll appreciate the Low Blue Light feature, which helps reduce eye strain.

All of these features come together to create a display that is impressive and versatile. And with 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to see everything clearly, no matter what kind of lighting conditions you’re working in.

Battery Life: Yes, It’s Excellent

I have some exciting news about this laptop that I saved for last. The battery life is impressive, with the Integrated Li-Polymer 57Wh battery providing up to 13.7 hours of use on a single charge (at 250 nits).

During my testing, I drained the battery twice and got 11.5 hours on the first try and nearly 13 hours on the second. These numbers are fantastic, and the machine also supports Rapid Charge with its 65W AC adapter, allowing you to charge up to 80% in just an hour.

Should You Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8?

Overall, I’ve been impressed with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 and recommend it to anyone who needs a business-friendly laptop. The battery life is unbelievable, and it runs super smoothly. The only downside is that it looks outdated, but that’s not a big deal when you get such an excellent experience.

Remember that Lenovo frequently offers sales that significantly reduce prices, so if the cost is a concern, it may be worth waiting for a promotional offer. If you can’t wait for a sale, consider the Lenovo Thinkbook 14s Yoga Gen 3.