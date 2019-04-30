X
Popular Searches

Daily Deals: A $48 Instant Pot Duo Mini, a $70 Apple Pencil, a $108 Nest Thermostat and Google Home Mini Kit, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Nest Thermostat and the Google Home Mini, the Instant Pot, and the Apple Pencil
Nest, Google, Instant Pot, Apple

Today’s a great day to save some money. The internet’s full of great deals and discounts, ranging from a $264 Nintendo Switch to a $50 Logitech Crayon. But as always, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals.

Right now, you can grab the Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $48. That’s nearly half-off 2019’s most popular cooking accessory. Of course, not everybody is interested in cooking. If the Instant Pot doesn’t tickle your fancy, you should check out the $70 Apple Pencil (1st gen) or the ridiculously cheap $108 Nest thermostat with a Google Home Mini.

Laptops and Desktops

Grab a new iMac or a cheap Lenovo Chromebook.

  • Apple iMac 8GB RAM 1TB Storage, $1500 ($500 off) [Amazon]
  • Lenovo Chromebook 32GB Storage, $160 ($140 off) [Walmart]
  • Lenovo 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB Storage, $240 ($40 off) [Best Buy]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Need to upgrade your desktop? We’ve got the deals for you.

  • CanaKit: Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB Kits, $70 ($20 off) [Woot]
  • Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse, $60 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • ASUS Lyra Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $180 ($20 off with coupon code 43FZST67) [Newegg]
  • G.SKILL Ripjaws 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Laptop RAM, $35 ($30 off) [Newegg]
  • G.SKILL Aegis 16GB (2×8) DDR4 RAM, $75 ($20 off) [Newegg]
  • TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router, $42 ($38 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Grab a new phone or a discounted iPad stylus.

  • iPhone 6S 32GB Prepaid, $150 ($20 off) [Walmart]
  • iPhone 7 Unlocked Refurbished, $200 ($120 off) [eBay]
  • iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $800 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • Logitech Crayon for iPad, $50 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
  • Apple Pencil Model A, $70 ($30 off) [eBay]
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch, $200 ($150 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Is your home falling behind the times? Right now, you can grab Nest thermostats and Google Assistant products at a steep discount.

  • Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($78 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]
  • Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Screen, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
  • Nest Thermostat E, $50 ($100 off) [ComEd]
  • Nest Thermostat with Google Home Mini, $108 ($130 off) [ComEd]
  • Nest Thermostat with Google Home Hub, $178 ($240 off) [ComEd]
  • TP-Link Kasa Smart Lightswitch 3-Pack, $90 ($30 off) [Amazon]
  • Tile Key Finder 2-Pack, $25 ($35 off) [Massgenie]

Video Games

Been bored? Maybe it’s time to grab some new games at a discount.

  • Nintendo Switch Console, $264 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
  • PowerA Gamecube Style Switch Controller, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • Xbox Live Gold 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox One Controller, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 Refurbished, $28 ($10 off) [Rakuten]
  • Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PS4, $45 ($15 off) [Amazon]
  • DotEmu Classics Bundle PC, $2 ($60 off) [Fanatical]
  • RiME Steam Download PC, $3 ($27 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a new instant pot or a heavily discounted toaster oven.

  • Instant Pot Duo Mini, $48 ($32 off) [Amazon]
  • Mia Toro Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set, $120 ($380 off) [Woot]
  • SureFire 6PX Series LED Flashlight, $40 ($30 off) [Woot]
  • Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven, $100 ($265 off) [Amazon]
  • Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $259 ($90 off) [Massgenie]

Good deals can’t last forever, so be sure to scoop up your favorite deals before it’s too late.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Best Desktop Bluetooth Conference Speakerphones
Ted Needleman |
Your smartphone can serve as a speakerphone and you might even have a Bluetooth speaker with a call function.  But neither of those will cut it for actual conference calling—grab one of these dedicated Bluetooth conference speakerphones instead.