Daily Deals: A $48 Instant Pot Duo Mini, a $70 Apple Pencil, a $108 Nest Thermostat and Google Home Mini Kit, and More

Today’s a great day to save some money. The internet’s full of great deals and discounts, ranging from a $264 Nintendo Switch to a $50 Logitech Crayon. But as always, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals.
Right now, you can grab the Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $48. That’s nearly half-off 2019’s most popular cooking accessory. Of course, not everybody is interested in cooking. If the Instant Pot doesn’t tickle your fancy, you should check out the $70 Apple Pencil (1st gen) or the ridiculously cheap $108 Nest thermostat with a Google Home Mini.
Laptops and Desktops
Grab a new iMac or a cheap Lenovo Chromebook.
- Apple iMac 8GB RAM 1TB Storage, $1500 ($500 off) [Amazon]
- Lenovo Chromebook 32GB Storage, $160 ($140 off) [Walmart]
- Lenovo 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB Storage, $240 ($40 off) [Best Buy]
Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories
Need to upgrade your desktop? We’ve got the deals for you.
- CanaKit: Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB Kits, $70 ($20 off) [Woot]
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse, $60 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- ASUS Lyra Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $180 ($20 off with coupon code 43FZST67) [Newegg]
- G.SKILL Ripjaws 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Laptop RAM, $35 ($30 off) [Newegg]
- G.SKILL Aegis 16GB (2×8) DDR4 RAM, $75 ($20 off) [Newegg]
- TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router, $42 ($38 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories
Grab a new phone or a discounted iPad stylus.
- iPhone 6S 32GB Prepaid, $150 ($20 off) [Walmart]
- iPhone 7 Unlocked Refurbished, $200 ($120 off) [eBay]
- iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $800 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
- Logitech Crayon for iPad, $50 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
- Apple Pencil Model A, $70 ($30 off) [eBay]
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch, $200 ($150 off) [Amazon]
Smart Home Gadgets
Is your home falling behind the times? Right now, you can grab Nest thermostats and Google Assistant products at a steep discount.
- Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]
- Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($78 off) [Massgenie]
- Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]
- Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Screen, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
- Nest Thermostat E, $50 ($100 off) [ComEd]
- Nest Thermostat with Google Home Mini, $108 ($130 off) [ComEd]
- Nest Thermostat with Google Home Hub, $178 ($240 off) [ComEd]
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Lightswitch 3-Pack, $90 ($30 off) [Amazon]
- Tile Key Finder 2-Pack, $25 ($35 off) [Massgenie]
Video Games
Been bored? Maybe it’s time to grab some new games at a discount.
- Nintendo Switch Console, $264 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
- PowerA Gamecube Style Switch Controller, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
- Xbox Live Gold 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- Xbox One Controller, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 Refurbished, $28 ($10 off) [Rakuten]
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PS4, $45 ($15 off) [Amazon]
- DotEmu Classics Bundle PC, $2 ($60 off) [Fanatical]
- RiME Steam Download PC, $3 ($27 off) [Fanatical]
Everything Else
Grab a new instant pot or a heavily discounted toaster oven.
- Instant Pot Duo Mini, $48 ($32 off) [Amazon]
- Mia Toro Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set, $120 ($380 off) [Woot]
- SureFire 6PX Series LED Flashlight, $40 ($30 off) [Woot]
- Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven, $100 ($265 off) [Amazon]
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $259 ($90 off) [Massgenie]
Good deals can’t last forever, so be sure to scoop up your favorite deals before it’s too late.
