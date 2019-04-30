Daily Deals: A $48 Instant Pot Duo Mini, a $70 Apple Pencil, a $108 Nest Thermostat and Google Home Mini Kit, and More

Today’s a great day to save some money. The internet’s full of great deals and discounts, ranging from a $264 Nintendo Switch to a $50 Logitech Crayon. But as always, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals.

Right now, you can grab the Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $48. That’s nearly half-off 2019’s most popular cooking accessory. Of course, not everybody is interested in cooking. If the Instant Pot doesn’t tickle your fancy, you should check out the $70 Apple Pencil (1st gen) or the ridiculously cheap $108 Nest thermostat with a Google Home Mini.

Laptops and Desktops

Grab a new iMac or a cheap Lenovo Chromebook.

Apple iMac 8GB RAM 1TB Storage, $1500 ($500 off) [Amazon]

Lenovo Chromebook 32GB Storage, $160 ($140 off) [Walmart]

Lenovo 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB Storage, $240 ($40 off) [Best Buy]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Need to upgrade your desktop? We’ve got the deals for you.

CanaKit: Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB Kits, $70 ($20 off) [Woot]

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse, $60 ($20 off) [Amazon]

ASUS Lyra Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $180 ($20 off with coupon code 43FZST67) [Newegg]

G.SKILL Ripjaws 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Laptop RAM, $35 ($30 off) [Newegg]

G.SKILL Aegis 16GB (2×8) DDR4 RAM, $75 ($20 off) [Newegg]

TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router, $42 ($38 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Grab a new phone or a discounted iPad stylus.

iPhone 6S 32GB Prepaid, $150 ($20 off) [Walmart]

iPhone 7 Unlocked Refurbished, $200 ($120 off) [eBay]

iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $800 ($100 off) [Best Buy]

Logitech Crayon for iPad, $50 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Apple Pencil Model A, $70 ($30 off) [eBay]

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch, $200 ($150 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Is your home falling behind the times? Right now, you can grab Nest thermostats and Google Assistant products at a steep discount.

Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]

Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($78 off) [Massgenie]

Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]

Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Screen, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]

Nest Thermostat E, $50 ($100 off) [ComEd]

Nest Thermostat with Google Home Mini, $108 ($130 off) [ComEd]

Nest Thermostat with Google Home Hub, $178 ($240 off) [ComEd]

TP-Link Kasa Smart Lightswitch 3-Pack, $90 ($30 off) [Amazon]

Tile Key Finder 2-Pack, $25 ($35 off) [Massgenie]

Video Games

Been bored? Maybe it’s time to grab some new games at a discount.

Nintendo Switch Console, $264 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

PowerA Gamecube Style Switch Controller, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Xbox Live Gold 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Xbox One Controller, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 Refurbished, $28 ($10 off) [Rakuten]

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PS4, $45 ($15 off) [Amazon]

DotEmu Classics Bundle PC, $2 ($60 off) [Fanatical]

RiME Steam Download PC, $3 ($27 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a new instant pot or a heavily discounted toaster oven.

Instant Pot Duo Mini, $48 ($32 off) [Amazon]

Mia Toro Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set, $120 ($380 off) [Woot]

SureFire 6PX Series LED Flashlight, $40 ($30 off) [Woot]

Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven, $100 ($265 off) [Amazon]

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $259 ($90 off) [Massgenie]

Good deals can’t last forever, so be sure to scoop up your favorite deals before it’s too late.