Roborock S8+ Review: The (Cleaning) Droid You’re Looking for

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $1,000

Consumer robotics is designed to simplify various home processes, and the Roborock S8+ tackles a cleaning routine many homeowners, including myself, despise. Despite some drawbacks, some I’ve experienced with all robot vacuums, this self-guided device is a wonderful companion for most homes.

I want primarily one thing from any robot vacuum—a device that can maneuver through my home and pick up the constantly accumulating cat hair. If you have a cat (or any furry pet, for that matter), you know the struggle of keeping your floors free of their shedding. Especially when there’s a mound of tech products I need to review, I don’t always have the time (or patience) to break out the standing vacuum and get to work more than a couple of times every week.

The S8+ absolutely worked as a supplement to my cleaning routine, allowing me to get my floors cleaned every other day to quell my persistent allergies. After the initial run, which takes a bit longer as the vacuum learns your layout, I could set a timer and not think about it again until it was time to replace the bag in the auto-emptying docking station. I found the S8+ worked better at sucking up a range of debris, which I didn’t expect, considering it has only one side brush compared to the two I’ve seen on other models.

As much as I appreciated how efficient the vacuum was, I was less enthused about the smart-cleaning mopping system. The sonic mopping did work fairly well, but the tank size and the vacuum’s travel limitations caused some issues that highlight that robot vacuums are primarily a companion to your regular cleaning supplies.

Here's What We Like Rubber dual roller limits tangles

Bag lasts for up to 7 weeks

Accurate navigation and object awareness

Roborock app offers customization And What We Don't Very expensive

Mopping has a few flaws

Not great for two stories

Manual intervention may be needed

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

A Vacuum That Can Really Find Its Way Around

Navigation Type: PreciSense LiDar Navigation

PreciSense LiDar Navigation Weight: 20.5 lbs (11.3 kg)

20.5 lbs (11.3 kg) Robot Dimensions: 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.8 in (35 x 35 x 9.6 cm)

13.9 x 13.8 x 3.8 in (35 x 35 x 9.6 cm) Dock Dimensions: 12 x 17.3 x 17.6 in (30 x 44 x 44.7 cm)

12 x 17.3 x 17.6 in (30 x 44 x 44.7 cm) Battery: 5200 mAh Lithium Ion

5200 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Life: 140 min (on lowest suction)

One of the more important aspects of any robot vacuum is its ability to navigate around your home. Older technology only used object awareness, typically through touch sensors that redirected the vacuum when it ran into an object. Being a more advanced model, the S8+ uses a two-fold system—PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance.

The first time the S8+ patrols your home, it maps out all accessible areas, turning them into individual zones. You can then access this map via the Roborock app (via iPhone and Android) and approximate furniture placement via an interactive 3D rendering. This helps the S8+ move around your home without being stopped by unexpected objects. Though, if you do have items strewn about, obstacle avoidance kicks in, day or night. I tested obstacle avoidance with several items, from a pair of shoes to a phone cord, and even the cord was picked up by the vacuum.

If there are rooms in the house you don’t want to be vacuumed, you can designate “No-Go Zones,’ or the S8+’s smart technology will auto-suggest them for areas it’s likely to get stuck in. I have two bar stools that the S8+ recognized as a problem after being unable to navigate under or through them.

Roborock’s Feature-Rich App

Roborock’s app is a robust piece of software that enhances the simplification of vacuuming your home. Connecting your vacuum to the app requires a Wi-Fi connection but is otherwise a painless process. Once connected, you’ll enjoy features like full control of your home’s plotted map and the ability to schedule vacuum times so it’s never running while you’re home.

Custom cleaning routines can be run based on events or daily occurrences. For example, if you cook at 5:00 PM every day, you can schedule the Roborock vacuum to run at 5:30 PM in the kitchen only to clean up any messes. I maybe abused this feature a little to feel like I had my personal kitchen companion, but it’s quite nice to always have a clean floor without having to drag out the standing vacuum.

The app really gives you a lot of control over the S8+ but also ensures children don’t have access to the rather pricey vacuum with a toggled child lock. So after you play with the scrub or suction intensity, you can prevent unwanted access by enabling the child lock, which disables all buttons until deactivated.

DuoRoller, the Cleaning Solution I’ve Needed

Shortly before inviting the Roborock S8+ into my home, I let ECOVACS’ DEEBOT T9+ take a crack at cleaning the floors. I was impressed with how much it picked up, but after using the S8+, I realize now that it would also create some of the mess it had to clean. The problem with so many vacuums is that they have bristles on the suction rollers. I get it. They’re meant to really pull up the dirt and debris, but they clog so easily and transport hair. The S8+ replaces those bristles with a dual rubber brush that practically eliminates tangling that can jam the roller.

The DuoRoller brush is maybe the best thing about the S8+, because it prevents clogs, stops fur and hairballs from getting caught in the bristles and dislodging elsewhere, and doesn’t compromise the vacuum’s suction power. Of course, you can just clean the bristles between sessions, but anyone with pets and a long-haired spouse knows that you’d be stopping mid-clean every time to detangle.

The S8+ also doesn’t play any games when it comes to its cleaning power. Whereas the DEEBOT T9+’s suction topped out at 3,000 Pa (Pascal units, or the suction power), the S8+ kicks things up to a noticeable 6,000 Pa. This is most handy with heavy dirt and thicker carpeting, which the S8+ handles very well. With other models (which I tested long before the T9+), I was always left with little piles to manage with the standing vacuum.

The S8+ is mostly self-service. You may have to brush off dust every once in a while to keep the sensors clear, but at the end of cleaning or when the battery gets too low, it automatically returns to the docking station. Here, it recharges and very loudly unloads the products of its recent vacuuming. Not having to manually empty the vacuum each time is a big plus, and the included 2.5L bag is good for up to seven weeks. Unlike bagless vacuums, you will need to replace the bag after those seven weeks to keep the docking station in working order.

A Bulky Build Hinders Mopping

I’m not entirely keen on the mopping feature on robot vacuums, mostly because they just use water, and I like a little soap involved in my cleaning. However, it does perform fairly well at taking care of light messes. I wouldn’t employ it to tackle very sticky spots or heavy stains since the vacuum really only gives the area one or two good passes before moving on.

Larger homes are also going to run into issues with the tank size. At 300ml, it’s very possible you’ll run out of water, especially if you don’t have any carpeting the vacuum can skip. But there’s an even bigger issue, and that’s the shape of the vacuum and mopping pad. Being round, if you have a spill in a corner, the vacuum likely won’t be able to reach it. So, once again, you’re back to giving it manual attention, and every time I have to do something the robot vacuum is meant to, I have a harder time justifying the price tag.

The Problem With Multiple Stories

My time with the S8+ went fairly well, save for the fact that the robot vacuum was impractical for cleaning both floors of my house. Having to manually bring the vacuum upstairs defeats some of the purpose, which is to have a self-driving vacuum that can clean my home when I’m not around. I know that sounds like the pinnacle of laziness, but why automate a process if not to at least mostly remove me from the picture?

Granted, I don’t expect there to ever be a fix for two-story homes, but it highlights that robot vacuums are best utilized in single-story or smaller spaces. I mostly ran my vacuum when I wasn’t home, which meant only one floor was cleaned in that time. It just became a little inefficient, especially since I needed the standing vacuum to clean the stairs still anyway.

Some Costly Supplies

The long-term care of the S8+ is going to dip into your wallet a bit, as you’re going to have to replace things like the docking station bag, the DuoRoller brushes, and the side rotating brush. If you’re mopping often, you’re also going to burn through mopping pads pretty quickly. So, the question you have to ask yourself is whether you want to take on more costs for the sake of convenience.

A standup vacuum has maybe one or two components you need to replace, and things like a filter aren’t all that expensive. Robot vacuums require frequent maintenance and parts replacement. While they’re not entirely expensive, it’s still enough to take into consideration when you’re shopping for a new vacuum.

Should You Buy the Roborock S8+?

There are two things to consider before deciding whether the Roborock S8+ is for you. Are you in a multi-level home? Of course, the vacuum works on different levels (and even stores map data for up to four), but getting the device from floor one to floor two is all on you. If you’re hoping to come home to a fully vacuumed two-story home, the S8+ will at least half disappoint.

Is it possible your home is too big for the S8+? I didn’t have issues with either the dirt or the water reservoir, and the vacuum ran over just under 2,000 square feet with each cleaning. But we’re in an age of massive homes, and a 3,000-square-foot abode could require some manual intervention. And the longer you have to run your vacuum, the more you’ll be spending on parts replacement.

Beyond those issues, the S8+ is a really reliable, functional, and efficient vacuum that works a little better than some other models on the market. Granted, it is a considerable hit to your wallet, but you may find the convenience to be well worth it. Some of the vacuum’s more notable features, like the VibraRise Mopping System, DuoRoller Brush, and Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance, work rather well to prevent you from having to follow it up with a standing vacuum or dust buster. With a 2.5L bag in the auto-emptying docking station that lasts about seven weeks and a battery that lasts for at least two vacuumings, the S8+ is absolutely up for the task at hand.