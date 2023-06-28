Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
LEGO Brings ‘Spider-Man’ to Life With This 3D Art Set

Get your own friendly neighborhood hero.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Art Spiderman on a wall.
LEGO

One of the most popular Marvel characters can come to life on your walls with the new LEGO Art Amazing Spider-Man set. Instead of your typical LEGO build, this set turns each brick into 3D artwork full of stunning detail.

This three-dimensional build takes a page from your favorite Marvel comic book and transforms it into something wonderful. The new LEGO Art collection is a 2,099-piece layered set of The Amazing Spider-Man and measures over 21 inches high and 16 inches wide.

In typical LEGO fashion, Spideys head and hands are adjustable, too, meaning you can slightly change up the pose as the friendly neighborhood hero crawls out of the wall and into your living room.

As Peter Parker fans slowly build the frame and put each brick into place, they’ll notice 15 spiders throughout the art set, paying tribute to issue no. 15 of Amazing Fantasy, where Spider-Man first appeared in August 1962.

LEGO Art Spider-man movable fingers.
LEGO

There’s even a QR code on the back of the box so builders can scan it and listen to Spider-Man soundtracks, including unique content specifically for this set. You’ll also find a neat little graphic in the corner that says, “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

While we loved the LEGO Rolling Stones tongue art that arrived last year, this new Spider-Man build could be the best LEGO Art yet. It’s rated 18+ for difficulty and can be yours starting August 1st for $199 from the link below.

LEGO Art: The Amazing Spider-Man

Your favorite Marvel superhero is now available in LEGO art form.

Shop

