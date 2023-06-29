Satechi Threw the Whole Kitchen Sink Into Its New TB4 Docking Station

Need a docking station that does it all? Satechi’s new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock can support up to four external monitors, it’s absolutely plastered with high-speed ports, and its flexible form factor is perfect for most desktops. Of course, premium features cost money—this puppy is $350.

Note: You can save 20% on the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock with coupon code “TB4.” This coupon expires July 6th.

Thanks to TB4 connectivity, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock is quite flexible. It works with both macOS and Windows, and it delivers 96 watts of passthrough charging for your laptop. Plus, you can set the dock upright or horizontally to fit your desk.

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock offers a total of sixteen high-speed ports. On the front, you’ll find two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 and 2.0, respectively), plus an SD card slot and headset jack. The Thunderbolt 4 jack, which connects to your laptop, is also featured on the front of this dock.

On the rear, Satechi’s installed three USB-A ports and a USB-C port (which are all USB 3.2). There’s also a 2.5 Gb Ethernet jack, a pair of DisplayPort connections, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Naturally, these video ports go to your external monitors.

I should clarify something real quick—new Macs have some display limitations. While Windows users can take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock’s video outputs, Mac users should check how many external displays are supported by their machine. (You can get around a Mac’s display limitations with a DisplayLink adapter.)

Satechi is now selling the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock for $350. If you use the coupon code “TB4” before July 6th, you can save 20% on this dock.