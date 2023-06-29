Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector Review: Turn Every Room Into a Theater Room
Google Pixel Tablet Review: An Okay iPad Alternative
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Satechi Threw the Whole Kitchen Sink Into Its New TB4 Docking Station

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock under a computer monitor.
Satechi

Need a docking station that does it all? Satechi’s new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock can support up to four external monitors, it’s absolutely plastered with high-speed ports, and its flexible form factor is perfect for most desktops. Of course, premium features cost money—this puppy is $350.

Note: You can save 20% on the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock with coupon code “TB4.” This coupon expires July 6th.

Thanks to TB4 connectivity, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock is quite flexible. It works with both macOS and Windows, and it delivers 96 watts of passthrough charging for your laptop. Plus, you can set the dock upright or horizontally to fit your desk.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 5
Front port selection of the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock.
Satechi
Rear port selection of the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock
Satechi
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock upright in its optional stand.
Satechi
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock hooked up to two monitors for an M1 Mac user.
Satechi
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock hooked up to four monitors for a Windows user.
Satechi
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock offers a total of sixteen high-speed ports. On the front, you’ll find two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 and 2.0, respectively), plus an SD card slot and headset jack. The Thunderbolt 4 jack, which connects to your laptop, is also featured on the front of this dock.

Satechi Slim X2 Keyboard Review: Backlit and Beautiful
RELATEDSatechi Slim X2 Keyboard Review: Backlit and Beautiful

On the rear, Satechi’s installed three USB-A ports and a USB-C port (which are all USB 3.2). There’s also a 2.5 Gb Ethernet jack, a pair of DisplayPort connections, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Naturally, these video ports go to your external monitors.

I should clarify something real quick—new Macs have some display limitations. While Windows users can take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock’s video outputs, Mac users should check how many external displays are supported by their machine. (You can get around a Mac’s display limitations with a DisplayLink adapter.)

Satechi is now selling the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock for $350. If you use the coupon code “TB4” before July 6th, you can save 20% on this dock.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock

With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a convenient design, and endless I/O, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock looks like a perfect solution for professionals, creatives, and hobbyists.

Shop

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »