Solar Panels vs. Solar Roofs: What You Need to Know

Homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, save money on power bills, charge an EV, or be more prepared for an emergency. Solar panels are a great way to achieve all the above, but they're a significant investment that won't pay themselves off for several years or even longer if you get an entire solar roof.

Solar energy and home solar panel systems are becoming increasingly more affordable, which means potential buyers have a lot of questions. If you’re considering a traditional solar panel setup or a new solar roof, also known as solar shingles, here’s how the two compare.

Typical Solar Panels

We should all be plenty familiar with solar panels by now, as they’re nothing new. Over the last decade or so, we’ve seen a massive increase in usage for both residential and commercial applications.

Solar panels are an array of photovoltaic cells typically placed on a rectangular plate that most owners mount to a rooftop or garage. Most homeowners will need to put them in a specific location for the most sun exposure, not to mention string several panels together in parallel to gather enough sunlight to power an entire home.

Countless types, brands, and options are available, but most sit above the roof on little stands or feet. Some installations are far more expensive, depending on the array, shape, number of panels, and other factors. The most common type is monocrystalline, which is highly efficient. Polycrystalline is popular as well due to being the more affordable of the two.

With a typical rooftop solar system, you’ll convert power for storage in a battery or return power to the local energy grid. Depending on where you live, you’ll need a battery for storage, share power with the grid, or send all the power to the grid, which can lower or eliminate your power bill.

You can power your home from those solar panels, and they can be used to charge an EV. Then, eventually, the solar panels will pay for themselves. This is known as the “solar payback period” and is the time it’ll take for the savings on your energy bill to pay for the solar system.

After you’ve saved money on your power bill for several years, you’ll pay the panels off, then everything else for as long as you own solar is extra savings. You’ll also increase your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, and be better prepared for emergencies.

Solar Roofs and Shingles

Additionally, you could opt for solar shingles, where the entire roof is covered in solar roof tiles instead of a traditional roofing material. This style is often called a “Tesla Solar Roof,” although they’re not the only brand that offers solar shingles. Others include CertainTeed Solstice shingles, Luma Solar, and Forward Solar Roofing, to name a few.

With a Tesla-style solar roof, you’ll have solar shingles covering the entire roof-top, which are then protected from tempered glass panels. These are just as durable as typical roofing, yet can power your vehicles and home, and you’ll reap all the benefits of solar.

However, this style is often far more expensive, plus you’ll likely need a custom system designed to fit your exact roof. Instead of placing a few panel arrays anywhere they’ll fit, the entire roof gets covered. It’s very different and often called “luxury solar roofing.”

A Few Differences

These are two very different products for several reasons. For starters, solar panels are fast and easy to install, relatively affordable, and you can easily adjust the pitch for ideal usage. Plus, if you ever need more, you can add another panel to the roof. Additionally, DIY types can do the installation themselves.

Conversely, solar shingles or a solar roof can take 1-2 weeks (or longer) to be installed, cost a lot more, must be done by a professional, and are in a fixed location that matches the roof. Sure, you have more roof coverage, but that doesn’t instantly mean more power, as some cells aren’t in an ideal location or angle.

That said, solar roof shingles are extremely durable, as they’re built right into your home. Many brands brag about handling hurricane-force winds, the lack of maintenance, and other factors as a reason to choose solar shingles over panels.

Many standard solar panel systems can cost between $10,000 and $25,000, depending on the size of the home. However, solar shingles like Tesla’s solar roof can easily vary from $30,000 to over $80,000. As we said above, it’s expensive.

Which One Should You Buy?

Which one to buy will depend on your wants, needs, budget, and several other factors. It’s a tricky question, especially because I can’t say how much solar will cost. It varies by roof, state, brand, tax incentives, etc.

In general, a traditional solar panel array is an easier and more affordable option. That said, if you already need to replace an existing damaged roof or are building a new home, it could be a great time to upgrade to a solar shingle setup. That way, going solar and fixing the roof is somewhat cost-effective. It’ll be a one-time install with durable and long-lasting performance, and you’ll get the benefits of solar and curb appeal. Again, it all depends on your situation.

A roof covered in solar shingles is undoubtedly the more appealing of the two and will significantly increase the value of your home. However, we understand that it’s an expensive job many won’t be able to afford.

A regular solar panel setup is the easiest and best option for most people. Those with deeper pockets, replacing a roof, or building a new house may want to consider a whole-roof solar shingle setup.