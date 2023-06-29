Your Max Subscription Could Soon Include Live News

Buying Guides
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Max app by HBO open on a smart tv
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for ways to improve Max (formerly HBO Max) and could be ready to add live news content from CNN to the service. After launching CNN+ in 2022, then quickly canceling the failed streaming service, Warner Bros. could give it new life.

According to Bloomberg, who spoke with “people familiar with the matter,” live news from CNN could arrive on Max later this year to help attract more subscribers.

How to Stream Live News for Free
RELATEDHow to Stream Live News for Free

It’s an interesting move for the entertainment streaming platform, and likely won’t come easy. CNN typically gives cable and satellite companies the first access to its live broadcasts, so the entire system will need a bit of retooling.

That said, it’s worth noting that some of CNN’s popular content already appears on select services. Popular programming like Chris Wallace’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” streams on both Max and Discovery+, along with a few documentaries. Still, CNN has plenty of additional content that could use more eyeballs and ad dollars.

Eventually, we could see top names, including John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Wolf Blitzer, and others, expand into Max. We’ve seen a similar move from its competition, with select Fox News opinion programs hitting streaming services a day later, and some episodes air on Peacock.

The report says that Max could only air CNN content outside of the US, but CNN declined to comment on the story. Either way, take advantage of everything Max offers and sign up today from our link below.

Subscribe to Max

Get the new Max streaming service with the best of HBO and Discovery, starting at $9.99 per month.

Shop

via Variety

