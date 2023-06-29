Buying Guides
by Review Geek

The Android TV Home Screen Will Become a Storefront

Say hello to the "Shop" tab.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

1 min read
Google

As streaming services continue raising their prices, you may find yourself buying and renting more movies. That’s why the Android TV and Google TV home screens are gaining a new “Shop” tab, which offers a selection of digital purchases and rentals from multiple sources.

This may seem like an odd move from Google. After all, the Discover tab often presents users with movie rentals. And dozens of apps (including YouTube and Google Play) contain digital storefronts for rentals and purchases.

But hey, for some users, the Shop tab might make perfect sense. It’s a storefront that presents options from several streaming services—it may save you the trouble of digging through individual apps. (That said, we’re not sure which streaming platforms will be featured in the Shop tab. We’ve asked Google for clarification.

And notably, the Shop tab contains a dedicated section for your library of digital purchases. It should automatically pull your purchases from Google Play and other Google-owned sources, which is a nice little luxury. You can also download this library content to your phone using the Google TV app.

Google says that the Shop tab is currently rolling out to Android TV and Google TV devices. That said, the rollout will probably take a few weeks. Even if you aren’t interested in buying or renting movies, I suggest that you peek at the Shop tab when it arrives on your streaming device, as it may contain some purchases you forgot about.

Source: Google

Andrew Heinzman
