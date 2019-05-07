Give a Subscription Box for Mother’s Day and Spoil Mom All Year Long

Want to spoil your mom all year long? Here’s a look at some of the best subscription boxes out there for extending your Mother’s Day gift from a single day to the whole year.

Obviously, all Moms are different so we’ve covered lots of different areas from self-care to beauty products and gifts for book lovers. There’s something here for every Mom, and yours is definitely going to love them all.

Here are the best subscription boxes for your Mom.

Best For Self Care: TheraBox ($35 per month)

Calling itself the “ultimate self-care box”, TheraBox works hard to live up to the claim. It’s designed to be a box full of happiness with small but significant products for aiding your self-care. Items include things like bath salts, candles, aromatherapy products, and other beauty items. Each box combines together to form the perfect self-care routine with an aim to promote relaxation, reduce stress levels, and generally, give your Mom a little ‘me’ time.

For $35 per month, your Mom will receive 6-8 items each month have a lovely reminder of how much you care about her mental and physical wellbeing. It’s like a little dose of inner calm in the mail. If you sign up for 6 or 12 months at a time, the multi-month discount drops your cost per month to $31—that’s enough savings over the year that you could order an extra box for mom or treat yourself to one of the boxes too.

Best For A New Mom: Bluum ($34 per month)

Mom’s first Mother’s Day is a particularly exciting one. It’s the start of an amazing journey of a lifetime. If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift for a new or expectant Mom then a Bluum subscription box is the perfect present. Each month, Mom will be sent products relevant to her family with items curated specifically for her child’s age and developmental stage.

Each box contains at least four items with a retail value of $45 or more. Depending on the age of the child, that could mean a wooden toy, a picture book, or utensils for helping your child eat and drink. When pregnant, it means items to help Mom feel better during rough moments and enjoy her pregnancy.

Want more options for subscription boxes for new parents? We went in-depth earlier this year.

Best Bath And Pampering Subscription Box: Front Range Soaps ($27 per month)

A luxurious bath and pampering session is an awesome way to end a busy day. Sure, you could buy her a great bath gift set for Mother’s Day but what about one that arrives every month instead? Front Range Soaps is one of the best out there.

For the price, you get a themed box of bath and body self-care items each month. For instance, May’s theme is Butterflies and Lace, so you get fancy soap, body butter with added shea and vitamin E oil, bath bombs, bubble bath, bath salts, and more. It’s all really beautifully wrapped up so it looks like a decadent present appearing in the mail each month.

Best Perfume Subscription Box: ScentBird ($164 per year)

A great smelling perfume doesn’t just mean you smell good, it means you feel more confident and more comfortable in your own skin. Give that gift to your Mom via ScentBird. Each month, your Mom can choose from over 450 different fragrances, including designer and more niche brands, before receiving a 30-day supply of the fragrance. On the first delivery, she’s given a free case for storing it easily in her bag for regular use.

Designer brands include labels such as Prada, Tom Ford, Cartier, and Versace, so there’s something for every taste here. Each spray contains roughly 140 sprays so there’s no chance of running out each month. It’s a really thoughtful gift and one your Mom will adore. $164 might seem still but that’s about the price of two bottles of designer perfume, and buying the same-old-same-old won’t help your mom find a new signature scent.

Want more ideas for perfume subscription boxes? We’ve got you covered.

Best For Book Lovers: BookCase.Club ($10 per month)

Is your Mom an avid book reader? Buy her the BookCase.Club subscription box and she’ll almost never run out of something to read. Each month, she can choose a theme such as mystery/thriller, sci-fi/fantasy, or romance, and then be sent two books each box. Each book is in hardback so they look great on the bookshelf after you’re done.

If she falls behind on her reading, she can always pause the subscription and restart it too, which is great for those busy months where one might fall behind a little. It’s a gift that keeps on giving at a competitive price of $10 per month.

Want more subscription box ideas for the book lover in your life? Check out our deep dive into the subject.

Best Beauty Subscription Box: BirchBox ($15 per month)

There are many great beauty subscription boxes out there but BirchBox is our favorite. Priced at $15 per month (dropping to $13 if you buy 12 months at once), your Mom will be sent a selection of makeup, hair, skincare, and fragrance samples every month.

All you (or her) need to do is set out beauty preferences and BirchBox does a great job of finding out what’s best for her. Each box is a mixture of prestige and more niche brands, with the option to purchase full-sized samples of the things you love most. It’s a great way of discovering some surprise delights.

Best For Geeky Moms: LootCrate (From $25 per month)

For the geeky mom in your life, you simply can’t go wrong with a subscription to LootCrate. Each month, your Mom will receive a selection of collectibles, apparel, and geeky gear that is sure to delight her. Different crates are available so you can choose her favorites such as anime, gaming, Halo, Marvel, Star Wars, or simply a general pop culture one.

It’s a really fun box to receive each month and kind of feels like a birthday gift in the mail every time. For the Mom who loves all things nerd, this is a no-brainer of a purchase.