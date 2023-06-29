‘The Password Game’ Perfectly Parodies the Worst Part of the Internet

Signing up for a website should be a simple process. Unfortunately, most websites make you jump through weird hoops, confusing instructions, and odd password requirements. It’s a frustrating and universal problem, but thanks to The Password Game, it’s something we can finally laugh about.

Developed by Neal.fun, The Password Game is an excellent parody of the average website’s signup process. It starts out nice and easy—choose a password that’s at least five characters. Then, the game says you’ve forgotten to include a number and uppercase letter. Alright, that’s not too hard.

Before you know it, The Password Game will force you to perform algebra, decipher strange codes, and dip into distant memories. It presents you with increasingly ridiculous password requirements; you’ll open dozens of random tabs, pour through Wikipedia articles, and hang your head in shame when one password requirement seems to contradict another.

It’s a frustrating and difficult game. Still, it’s rewarding, and some of the password requirements are so bananas that you’ll have no choice but to laugh. The Password Game is truly great. And although it might be a waste of time, you’ve already wasted plenty of time logging into real websites, so what’s the harm?

I strongly suggest giving The Password Game a whirl, especially if you’re a procrastinator who loves a mental challenge. Note that Neal.fun has developed several web-based games that are also worth checking out.

Source: Neal.fun via Kotaku