Tesla Model 3 Revamp Could Get a Big Range Boost

Say goodbye to range anxiety.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Steering wheel on the Tesla Model 3
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

At this point, it’s no secret that Tesla is working on a Model 3 design refresh, and now we’re hearing the electric sedan could be in for a significant upgrade on the inside. The new Tesla Model 3 (codenamed Highland) is rumored to feature CATL’s new long-range M3P LFP battery cells.

Reports out of Asia from 36kr and InsideEVs suggest that Tesla’s Model 3 refresh won’t only focus on the design and exterior, and it’ll also get internal upgrades. Obviously, with any new vehicle, buyers expect improvements. While Tesla is already good at making changes on the fly, the upgraded Model 3 could get a 10% range boost over previous generations.

This EV Battery Could Go 620 Miles on a Single Charge
RELATEDThis EV Battery Could Go 620 Miles on a Single Charge

According to people familiar with the matter, Tesla could use a bigger 66 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery from CATL, which is substantially bigger than the originals 55 kWh and the current 60 kWh Model 3s on the road.

If so, the newly revamped Model 3 could offer upwards of 380 miles (610 km) per charge. China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) provides electric vehicle battery cells for manufacturers everywhere and is one of Tesla’s largest suppliers, so these reports make sense.

That said, it’s important to remember that no official reports have confirmed Project Highland, but many assume it’ll arrive before the end of 2023. If the rumors are accurate, expect a sleek, fast, stylish, yet capable Model 3 redesign in the near future.

via InsideEVs

