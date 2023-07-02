Shokz Debuts Its Athletic “Air Conduction” Headphones

Shokz is best known for its bone conduction headphones, which send audio through your cheekbones rather than your ears. Bone conduction mainly appeals to athletes and commuters who want to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying music or taking phone calls. But now, Shokz is flipping the script.

The new Shokz OpenFit headphones do not use bone conduction technology. Instead, these are “air conduction” headphones; basically, they hover a speaker near your ear. It’s an odd change of pace, but it isn’t a terrible idea. Brands like Samsung and Sony have already flirted with open-air earbuds, which have proven to be fairly popular with both athletes and non-athletic customers.

Presumably, Shokz is trying to reach customers who are concerned about sound quality. Bone conduction headphones don’t sound amazing—Shokz has improved in this area, for sure, but bone conduction can’t match a real speaker. The drawback to OpenFit, unfortunately, is that it will obstruct your hearing a little bit. You’re essentially trading spatial awareness for sound quality.

As for the specs, Shokz OpenFit offer IP54 dust and water resistance, plus a total 28-hour battery life with the charging case. Specialized microphones and software remove background noise during phone calls, and Shokz’s mysterious “DirectPitch technology” ensures a “premium audio quality.”

You can order the Shokz OpenFit today for $180. They aren’t cheap, but hey, unique and high-quality products don’t come cheap. If you’re interested in Shokz OpenFit, I suggest checking out the company’s bone conduction headphones, which are available at much more reasonable prices.

