YouTube Tests a New System to Ban Ad Blockers

Earlier this year, we reported on an experiment by Google preventing users with an ad blocker from watching videos on YouTube. Those complaints eventually disappeared, but now it looks like YouTube is testing a new three-strike policy for violators.

The idea is to get viewers to turn off ad blockers so YouTube earns revenue or the user pays for YouTube Premium. Yes, we’re talking about those short ads that play before (or during) a video, the one you usually skip after five seconds.

Many users bypass all those ads by using third-party apps to view YouTube or installing an ad blocker on their phone or web browser. However, users on Reddit are now seeing a pop-up warning them to disable the blockers; if not, the YouTube video player will stop working after three videos.

As you can see in the image above, one Reddit user with an ad blocker received a three-strike warning. It says that after watching three videos, playback will be blocked unless YouTube is “allow listed” or the user disables the ad blocker program.

The pop-up mentions that ads on YouTube allow the service to stay free for billions of users worldwide, then suggests YouTube Premium, which removes ads. We’re getting reports of a similar situation on the mobile app, meaning this is pretty widespread. I currently have an ad blocker on, and I’m not seeing this message, but it’s unclear what type of blocker the Reddit user has in place.

For those unaware, ads are a huge source of revenue for YouTube’s parent company, Alphabet. But considering about 42% of people use ad blockers, and YouTube just spent billions to get the NFL Sunday Ticket, it makes sense to fight back or recommend viewers switch to Premium.

Google confirmed the test in a statement to The Verge, saying, “We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube.”

We’re unsure how widespread this test is or if it’ll continue, but if YouTube successfully gets users to disable ad blockers or pay up, we could see more of it shortly. We’ll monitor the situation and update as we learn more. Or, you could just buy Premium from the link below.

