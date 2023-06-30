Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Laptop Review: Business Computing With a Familiar Look
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector Review: Turn Every Room Into a Theater Room
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Razer Returns to Its RGB Roots with the Cobra Pro Mouse

For better or worse, I suppose.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Razer Cobra Pro and Razer Cobra mice on a table.
Razer

Razer just launched the Cobra Pro, a mouse that combines the Basilisk’s flashy attitude with the Viper’s slim design. And despite all of the pearl-clutching that you may see from enthusiasts, the Cobra Pro is an interesting offering with some unique specs.

The Cobra Pro costs $130, and it’s the flagship offering in Razer’s new “Cobra” product category. For those on a budget, there’s also the $40 Razer Cobra, which requires a wired connection and contains some downgraded features.

Anyway, both the Cobra and Cobra Pro use a small and symmetrical design with minimal buttons. They contain Gen-3 optical switches for improved responsiveness, plus 100% PFTE feet for that smooth-as-Teflon feel. (And despite the symmetrical design, these are right-handed mice.)

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 2
Close-up of the Razer Cobra Pro
Razer
Closeup of the wired Razer Cobra mouse.
Razer
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

Along with the crisp Gen-3 optical switches, Cobra Pro is notable for its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which delivers a sensitivity of 30,000 DPI and maximum speed of 750 IPS. Cobra Pro also promises a maximum 170-hour battery life over Bluetooth, and predictably, this mouse is compatible with Razer’s wireless charging system.

But the big selling point, at least for some buyers, will be the Cobra Pro’s 11 individually-controllable Chroma RGB lighting zones. This is a flashy-looking mouse, rivaled only by Razer’s Basilisk. And, interestingly, Razer is using new proximity sensors to automatically dim any RGB lights that are hidden by your hand. (Razer also advertises 10 programmable buttons, but if you ignore the scroll wheel, it’s actually 8 programmable buttons.)

However, there are some oddities in the Cobra Pro’s spec sheet. This mouse weighs 77 grams—it’s heavier than most gaming mice in this price category (which some people will prefer). And if you want to enjoy the Cobra Pro’s maximum 4,000Hz polling rate, you have to buy a Razer Mouse Dock Pro or HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. (Without these accessories, you’re stuck with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a Bluetooth connection.)

The Best Bluetooth Mouse For Every User
RELATEDThe Best Bluetooth Mouse For Every User

The standard Cobra mouse is a bit less controversial. It sheds most of the RGB, it uses a slower 8,500 DPI sensor, and it requires a wired connection. Hey, if you want a slim mouse with responsive optical switches, the Cobra costs just $40. It’s hard to complain at this price.

Both the Razer Cobra Pro and Cobra are available today. If you’re buying the Cobra Pro, I suggest going through Razer’s website so you can easily add a Mouse Dock Pro or HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to your order (if you don’t care about a 4,000Hz polling rate, skip these accessories).

Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Razer Cobra Pro features 11 Chroma RGB lighting zones, responsive Gen-3 optical mouse switches, a 170-hour battery life, and a maximum 4,000Hz polling rate (when paired with a Razer Mouse Dock Pro or HyperPolling Wireless Dongle).

Amazon

$129.99
 

Razer

Razer Cobra Wired Gaming Mouse

The wired Razer Cobra combines an affordable design with responsive Gen-3 optical mouse switches, premium PTFE mouse feet, and a 8500 DPI sensor.

Amazon

$39.99
 

Razer

Source: Razer

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »