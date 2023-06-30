Razer Returns to Its RGB Roots with the Cobra Pro Mouse

Razer just launched the Cobra Pro, a mouse that combines the Basilisk’s flashy attitude with the Viper’s slim design. And despite all of the pearl-clutching that you may see from enthusiasts, the Cobra Pro is an interesting offering with some unique specs.

The Cobra Pro costs $130, and it’s the flagship offering in Razer’s new “Cobra” product category. For those on a budget, there’s also the $40 Razer Cobra, which requires a wired connection and contains some downgraded features.

Anyway, both the Cobra and Cobra Pro use a small and symmetrical design with minimal buttons. They contain Gen-3 optical switches for improved responsiveness, plus 100% PFTE feet for that smooth-as-Teflon feel. (And despite the symmetrical design, these are right-handed mice.)

Along with the crisp Gen-3 optical switches, Cobra Pro is notable for its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which delivers a sensitivity of 30,000 DPI and maximum speed of 750 IPS. Cobra Pro also promises a maximum 170-hour battery life over Bluetooth, and predictably, this mouse is compatible with Razer’s wireless charging system.

But the big selling point, at least for some buyers, will be the Cobra Pro’s 11 individually-controllable Chroma RGB lighting zones. This is a flashy-looking mouse, rivaled only by Razer’s Basilisk. And, interestingly, Razer is using new proximity sensors to automatically dim any RGB lights that are hidden by your hand. (Razer also advertises 10 programmable buttons, but if you ignore the scroll wheel, it’s actually 8 programmable buttons.)

However, there are some oddities in the Cobra Pro’s spec sheet. This mouse weighs 77 grams—it’s heavier than most gaming mice in this price category (which some people will prefer). And if you want to enjoy the Cobra Pro’s maximum 4,000Hz polling rate, you have to buy a Razer Mouse Dock Pro or HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. (Without these accessories, you’re stuck with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a Bluetooth connection.)

The standard Cobra mouse is a bit less controversial. It sheds most of the RGB, it uses a slower 8,500 DPI sensor, and it requires a wired connection. Hey, if you want a slim mouse with responsive optical switches, the Cobra costs just $40. It’s hard to complain at this price.

Both the Razer Cobra Pro and Cobra are available today. If you’re buying the Cobra Pro, I suggest going through Razer’s website so you can easily add a Mouse Dock Pro or HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to your order (if you don’t care about a 4,000Hz polling rate, skip these accessories).

