Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Laptop Review: Business Computing With a Familiar Look
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector Review: Turn Every Room Into a Theater Room
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Introducing the Tesla Reacher, a Ridiculous UK Exclusive

Grab that parking lot ticket and go.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla reacher stick for the UK.
Twitter

Customers buying an all-new Tesla Model S or Model X in the UK are finding an interesting yet ridiculous gift inside their vehicles. Tesla’s new accessory, “The Reacher,” helps those with a new left-handed car reach parking tickets and other things out the “passenger” window.

Last month, Tesla announced that it had stopped producing new Model S or Model X vehicles with a right-hand steering wheel and would stop selling them entirely in some small markets. This was an effort to streamline production. However, Tesla didn’t want to leave big markets like the UK, so now the company offers a left-hand side driver Model S/X in the UK, which is hitting dealer lots.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore
RELATEDThe Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore

You can’t make this stuff up. Yes, Tesla is now outfitting vehicles with a grabbing stick of sorts because the steering wheel and driver seat aren’t in the right location for the region.

Multiple buyers quickly took to Twitter, sharing images of the steering wheel on the wrong side of the vehicle, along with Tesla’s complimentary “The Reacher” stick. It’s all quite hilarious.

The official Tesla Owners UK Twitter account confirmed the gadget, saying it’s “just for the UK market…(yes really),” and I’m not even sure what else to say about how wild this entire situation is.

We’re hearing that Tesla has started canceling orders in the UK and giving potential customers the option to still get one, only with a left-hand-side steering wheel. Many, including the owner who shared some of the photos linked above, gladly accepted and took delivery of an exciting new vehicle.

Basically, you can still get Tesla’s high-end Model S or Model X in the UK, but the steering wheel will be on the wrong side. Hey, at least it’ll come with a reacher stick.

via Electrek

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »