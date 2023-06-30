Introducing the Tesla Reacher, a Ridiculous UK Exclusive

Customers buying an all-new Tesla Model S or Model X in the UK are finding an interesting yet ridiculous gift inside their vehicles. Tesla’s new accessory, “The Reacher,” helps those with a new left-handed car reach parking tickets and other things out the “passenger” window.

Last month, Tesla announced that it had stopped producing new Model S or Model X vehicles with a right-hand steering wheel and would stop selling them entirely in some small markets. This was an effort to streamline production. However, Tesla didn’t want to leave big markets like the UK, so now the company offers a left-hand side driver Model S/X in the UK, which is hitting dealer lots.

You can’t make this stuff up. Yes, Tesla is now outfitting vehicles with a grabbing stick of sorts because the steering wheel and driver seat aren’t in the right location for the region.

Multiple buyers quickly took to Twitter, sharing images of the steering wheel on the wrong side of the vehicle, along with Tesla’s complimentary “The Reacher” stick. It’s all quite hilarious.

Tesla’s latest product just for the UK market… 😂😜😢 (yes really) pic.twitter.com/JsvELtZEjk — Tesla Owners UK 🇬🇧 (@TeslaOwnersUK) June 25, 2023

The official Tesla Owners UK Twitter account confirmed the gadget, saying it’s “just for the UK market…(yes really),” and I’m not even sure what else to say about how wild this entire situation is.

We’re hearing that Tesla has started canceling orders in the UK and giving potential customers the option to still get one, only with a left-hand-side steering wheel. Many, including the owner who shared some of the photos linked above, gladly accepted and took delivery of an exciting new vehicle.

Basically, you can still get Tesla’s high-end Model S or Model X in the UK, but the steering wheel will be on the wrong side. Hey, at least it’ll come with a reacher stick.