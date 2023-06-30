Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Laptop Review: Business Computing With a Familiar Look
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector Review: Turn Every Room Into a Theater Room
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Meta Is Handing Out Free Quest 2 Elite Straps to Owners

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Quest 2 Elite Strap accessory.
Meta

Back in 2021, Meta gave Oculus Quest 2 owners a free silicone cover upgrade after a voluntary recall. Now it looks like the company is sending out emails giving select owners another awesome accessory for free.

Several users on Reddit received an email from Meta with a promo code to get the Elite Strap for the Quest 2 completely free. For those wondering, it’s usually a $60 accessory that increases comfort and improves headset balance.

Update Your Meta Quest 2 Headset for Improved Performance
RELATEDUpdate Your Meta Quest 2 Headset for Improved Performance

The Elite Strap is a durable band that replaces the original elastic option. It makes the headset more comfortable and has a rotating dial on the rear to tighten it up and get the perfect fit. It’s also more secure, meaning those intense game sessions of Beat Saber or Super Hot will be more enjoyable.

While I received an email for the free silicone cover upgrade a few years back, I’ve yet to get this promotion for the free strap. That said, multiple owners on Reddit confirmed the email, which states you have until August 4th to redeem the freebie.

This is likely a random promo for those actively using Quest 2, but you’ll want to keep an eye out for the email in the coming days. And if you, unfortunately, don’t get a promo code, feel free to buy one from the Meta store.

via TechRadar

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »