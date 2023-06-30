Meta Is Handing Out Free Quest 2 Elite Straps to Owners

Back in 2021, Meta gave Oculus Quest 2 owners a free silicone cover upgrade after a voluntary recall. Now it looks like the company is sending out emails giving select owners another awesome accessory for free.

Several users on Reddit received an email from Meta with a promo code to get the Elite Strap for the Quest 2 completely free. For those wondering, it’s usually a $60 accessory that increases comfort and improves headset balance.

The Elite Strap is a durable band that replaces the original elastic option. It makes the headset more comfortable and has a rotating dial on the rear to tighten it up and get the perfect fit. It’s also more secure, meaning those intense game sessions of Beat Saber or Super Hot will be more enjoyable.

While I received an email for the free silicone cover upgrade a few years back, I’ve yet to get this promotion for the free strap. That said, multiple owners on Reddit confirmed the email, which states you have until August 4th to redeem the freebie.

This is likely a random promo for those actively using Quest 2, but you’ll want to keep an eye out for the email in the coming days. And if you, unfortunately, don’t get a promo code, feel free to buy one from the Meta store.