Save up to $130 on the Steam Deck During This Limited-Time Deal

The annual Steam Summer Sale is here, and with it comes the best Steam Deck discount we’ve seen yet. For a limited time, you can save up to $130 on this handheld PC powerhouse, or save $19 on the official Docking Station.

All three models of the Steam deck are included in this sale. Discount pricing is as follows:

Steam Deck 64GB eMMC: $359 ($40 off)

$359 ($40 off) Steam Deck 256GB NVMe : $450 ($80 off)

: $450 ($80 off) Steam Deck 512GB NVMe : $520 ($130 off)

: $520 ($130 off) Docking Station: $71 ($19 off)

If you aren’t aware, the Steam Deck is a handheld console specifically designed for PC games. It can play most of the titles in your Steam library, and it offers a unique control scheme with both analog sticks and touchpads (for mouse-heavy games like Civilization). Plus, Steam Deck can run Windows, and it can connect to an external monitor through the official Docking Station or a compatible USB hub.

Steam Deck is the most famous handheld gaming PC. That said, there’s plenty of competition in this space, including the new ASUS ROG Ally. If you’re on a tight budget, Steam Deck is the obvious choice (it gives you the best bang for your buck), but those who are more concerned with performance and power should weigh their options.

The Steam Summer Sale runs until July 13th. But we don’t know how long this Steam Deck sale will last. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount on the Steam Deck, it’s time to make the leap.