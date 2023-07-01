Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Laptop Review: Business Computing With a Familiar Look
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector Review: Turn Every Room Into a Theater Room
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO Adds the Classic Red 1961 Corvette to Its “Icons” Collection

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
LEGO 1961 Corvette on a shelf.
LEGO

No one can deny the awesome design and power of “America’s Sports Car,” the famous 1961 Chevy Corvette. It’s a true icon, and quite appropriately, it’s the latest entry in LEGO’s “Icons” series. Say hello to LEGO’s 1961 Corvette.

This is a fairly detailed model of the real 1961 Corvette. It’s got the famous Roman Red paint job, functional steering, a convertible roof, an engine bay (with the familiar radiator fan), a truck, and three license plates.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 5
Front view of LEGO 1961 Corvette.
LEGO
Side profile of LEGO 1961 Corvette.
LEGO
Angled view of LEGO 1961 Corvette with license plate and open door visible.
LEGO
The engine of the LEGO 1961 Corvette.
LEGO
Trunk of the LEGO 1961 Corvette.
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

And, although this model looks kind of small in photos, it’s actually 13 inches long and contains 1,210 individual pieces. This is definitely a project for adults or older teenagers, although it’s something you could build with a kid, assuming that they’re interested in cars.

I should note that the 1961 Corvette is one of many classic cars in LEGO’s “Icons” series. The company previously launched Porsche 911, Land Rover, and Camaro Z28 sets. You can view the full collection of LEGO Icons at the LEGO website.

The LEGO 1961 Corvette launches on August 1st for $150. Unfortunately, LEGO isn’t offering pre-orders, so you’ll need to mark your calendar. Or, join our free newsletter for a reminder.

LEGO Icons 1961 Chevrolet Corvette

LEGO's faithful recreation of the 1961 Chevy Corvette is here!

Shop
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »