LEGO Adds the Classic Red 1961 Corvette to Its “Icons” Collection

No one can deny the awesome design and power of “America’s Sports Car,” the famous 1961 Chevy Corvette. It’s a true icon, and quite appropriately, it’s the latest entry in LEGO’s “Icons” series. Say hello to LEGO’s 1961 Corvette.

This is a fairly detailed model of the real 1961 Corvette. It’s got the famous Roman Red paint job, functional steering, a convertible roof, an engine bay (with the familiar radiator fan), a truck, and three license plates.

And, although this model looks kind of small in photos, it’s actually 13 inches long and contains 1,210 individual pieces. This is definitely a project for adults or older teenagers, although it’s something you could build with a kid, assuming that they’re interested in cars.

I should note that the 1961 Corvette is one of many classic cars in LEGO’s “Icons” series. The company previously launched Porsche 911, Land Rover, and Camaro Z28 sets. You can view the full collection of LEGO Icons at the LEGO website.

The LEGO 1961 Corvette launches on August 1st for $150. Unfortunately, LEGO isn't offering pre-orders, so you'll need to mark your calendar.