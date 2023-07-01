Buying Guides
The Paramount+ Lifetime Military Discount Is Back for Good

Military members get 25% off Paramount+ for life.

| 1 min read
Paramount+ app icon on an Apple TV
Justin Duino / Review Geek

If you missed out on the 25% off for life discount Paramount+ offered to military service members back in May on Memorial Day, it’s back. The deal is available to new and existing subscribers, who can enjoy endless content and over 40,000 titles while saving a few bucks.

Just in time for the 4th of July, Paramount+ is once again offering a lifetime discount for the military. However, while initial reports suggested the promotion ends on July 6th, the streaming platform recently confirmed that military discounts are available anytime and are no longer limited-time offers.

Regular users can get Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month, with ads, or get the upgraded Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (previously Premium) for only $11.99 a month. You’ll get to tune in and watch 1883, 1923, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tulsa King, and many more, along with tons of movies, shows, and sports.

However, any armed forces or military members get a 25% lifetime discount by verifying their credentials. The offer is available to active duty, reservists, National Guard, veterans, and retirees, including dependents or spouses.

Once you verify the required credentials and start a free trial, you’ll be emailed a promo code for a lifetime discount. Remember that pricing is subject to change, like the one that just took place, but you’ll always get the 25% off.

via CordCuttersNews

