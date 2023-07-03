Buy This Amazon Gift Card and Get $5 for Free

Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, and you’ll score a free $5 in credits. This promotional offer is perfect for anyone who plans to shop on Prime Day—simply activate the offer, buy an e-gift card (for yourself or someone else), and Amazon will add $5 to your account.

Note: This offer is exclusive to Prime members and ends on the night of July 10th. You must spend the $5 promotional credit before August 25th. You can read the terms of this offer at Amazon.

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon Prime Day begins July 11th, and there are already plenty of early Prime Day deals. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial and enjoy all the discounts and perks.

This promotional offer is perfect for Prime Day shoppers, especially those who plan to spend more than $50. Here’s my advice; buy the $50 gift card for yourself, and have it delivered by email. That way, you can automatically apply the $50 balance to your account. When you go to buy something for Prime Day, you’ll have the gift card balance and the free $5 credit.

Note that this offer ends on July 10th, and you must redeem the $5 promotional credit before August 25th. I suggest reading the terms of this offer before diving into it.

