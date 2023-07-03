Buying Guides
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

LEGO Unveils Its Biggest Technic Set Yet, A Massive Crane

This huge LEGO build costs $700.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane on a table.
LEGO

We already know that LEGO sets come in all shapes and sizes and at various price points, but the latest LEGO Technics build is the lineup’s biggest one yet. I’m talking about the massive new Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 for $700

While LEGO has released builds that are more expensive than this, like the collector edition Millennium Falcon, the new Crawler Crane isn’t just large, it’s also super expensive.

This big, mighty build measures over 39 inches tall, moves like a real construction crane, and you can even control it remotely using the LEGO CONTROL+ app. With the boom arm fully extended, it’s over three feet tall. Basically, this isn’t your average LEGO set.

LEGO Technic crane remote controlled by a phone.
LEGO

Not only is the LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 series super tall, but It’ll take a while to assemble all 2,883 bricks. It’ll be nearly 43 inches long and 11 inches wide when you do.

The 10 Most Expensive LEGO Sets
The company added 2 lbs of counterweight, too, ensuring it’ll easily handle all those crane duties. And yes, this one is bigger and better than the original LEGO Technic Tough Terrain Crane from several years ago, even if it doesn’t have nearly as many bricks.

To be more specific on controls, the LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane has two hub controllers and six onboard motors that’ll help you complete tasks. Some of those include the tank steering, rotating, luffing jib, winch, and load sensing, not to mention other small movements.

This thing is just massive. Pre-orders are available as we speak, but the Crane won’t start shipping until August 1st. Grab one below for an eye-watering $699 if you like what you’re seeing.

LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 Set

Command a construction zone with the massive new LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane that stands over 3ft fall. It's expensive but would be a great addition to any collection.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
