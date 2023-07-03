LEGO Unveils Its Biggest Technic Set Yet, A Massive Crane

We already know that LEGO sets come in all shapes and sizes and at various price points, but the latest LEGO Technics build is the lineup’s biggest one yet. I’m talking about the massive new Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 for $700.

While LEGO has released builds that are more expensive than this, like the collector edition Millennium Falcon, the new Crawler Crane isn’t just large, it’s also super expensive.

This big, mighty build measures over 39 inches tall, moves like a real construction crane, and you can even control it remotely using the LEGO CONTROL+ app. With the boom arm fully extended, it’s over three feet tall. Basically, this isn’t your average LEGO set.

Not only is the LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 series super tall, but It’ll take a while to assemble all 2,883 bricks. It’ll be nearly 43 inches long and 11 inches wide when you do.

The company added 2 lbs of counterweight, too, ensuring it’ll easily handle all those crane duties. And yes, this one is bigger and better than the original LEGO Technic Tough Terrain Crane from several years ago, even if it doesn’t have nearly as many bricks.

To be more specific on controls, the LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane has two hub controllers and six onboard motors that’ll help you complete tasks. Some of those include the tank steering, rotating, luffing jib, winch, and load sensing, not to mention other small movements.

This thing is just massive. Pre-orders are available as we speak, but the Crane won’t start shipping until August 1st. Grab one below for an eye-watering $699 if you like what you’re seeing.