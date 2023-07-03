Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Has a Nearly Gapless Hinge in New Hands-on Photos

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

1 min read
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

We don’t expect the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to introduce any major upgrades—it will be very similar to its predecessor. However, new hands-on images show that Galaxy Z Fold 5 may use a “waterdrop” hinge, which will significantly reduce the size of its screen gap and potentially reduce screen creasing.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, AhmedQwaider888 shared three images of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5. These images focus on the phone’s screen gap, which is nearly nonexistent. If these images are genuine, then they confirm previous rumors of a “waterdrop” hinge. (Several other foldables, including Google’s Pixel Fold, use a “waterdrop” hinge.)

Leaked image of Galaxy Z Fold 5's gap.
AhmedQwaider888
Leaked image of Galaxy Z Fold 5's gap.
AhmedQwaider888
Galaxy Z Fold 5's outer camera array.
AhmedQwaider888
The smaller hinge is aesthetically pleasing, for sure. And it should prevent large debris from slipping between the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s inner display (when closed and in your pocket, for example). But small particles, such as dust and sand, can almost certainly fit in the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s narrow gap.

IP Ratings Explained: What Does the Code Mean for Your Devices?
RELATEDIP Ratings Explained: What Does the Code Mean for Your Devices?

For what it’s worth, leaker Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not “meet the IP58 dust-proof standard.” This isn’t much of a surprise—hinges and foldable displays are fragile and easily affected by small particles. Still, this phone should offer the same IPX8 water resistance that we enjoyed in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut at a Samsung Unpacked event in late July. That said, orders may not ship until early August.

Source: AhmedQwaider888 via Android Police

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »