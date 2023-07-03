Buying Guides
News

Tesla’s Latest Update Delivers a Slew of Requested Features

From charging on solar to BT game controller support.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Steering wheel and controls inside of a Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Tesla often releases software updates to its vehicles with all sorts of changes, and aside from a big update back in April, the last few haven’t had much to offer. However, the latest Tesla software update (2023.26) rolling out this week is packed with goodies drivers will appreciate.

According to a detailed breakdown by Teslascope, the July 2023 update we see hitting vehicles finally delivers a bunch of fan-requested features. I’m talking about charging on solar, improved automatic headlight options, Spotify improvements, Bluetooth game controller support, and Navigation that will finally say if your destination will be closed before you arrive, to name a few.

The list of changes is pretty expansive, and we recommend owners check the full changelog once it hits your EV. That said, the cliff notes are still pretty exciting. The most notable change is “Charge on Solar,” which allows owners of a Tesla Powerwall to have more granular controls over the charging experience. You can adjust how much charge comes from solar, the Powerwall, or a regular wall charger.

Why Is Tesla So Interested In Gaming?
RELATEDWhy Is Tesla So Interested In Gaming?

Those with premium connectivity will notice a new and improved Spotify app, one that’s closer to the overall design most smartphone users are familiar with. This 2023.26 update finally added Bluetooth game controller support, and the changelog suggests the system works best with a PS5 controller.

A feature I thought most new cars had these days is apparently available on your fancy Tesla now. The headlights will automatically turn on whenever windshield wipers are activated. You can also enjoy a “multiview” of your Tesla’s camera views inside the app instead of one at a time, making it easier to check your surroundings.

There are also a slew of navigation changes, like if a destination will be closed by the time you arrive, Sentry mode changes, better recent and favorites tabs in the media player, and the ability to switch the screen to a warmer color if you’d like.

As a reminder, these updates often take a while to roll out, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t get it right away. Furthermore, features may differ depending on your model or region.

via DriveTeslaCanada

