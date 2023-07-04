Buying Guides
News

Aston Martin Teases Four New Electric Cars Coming Soon

Get ready for an electrified Aston Martin SUV.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Aston Martin EV teaser image.
Aston Martin

The British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is ready to dive into the world of electric cars. The company recently confirmed its plan to release four fancy high-performance EVs, starting with the hybrid Valhalla featured in a James Bond movie from 2021.

Initially expected to arrive in 2022, the Aston Martin Valhalla sports a twin-turbo V8 with a hybrid electric drivetrain that delivers 937 horsepower. The company promised a 2.5-second 0-62 mph time and a top speed of 217 mph.

Instead, the Valhalla will be the company’s first “electric” vehicle when it debuts in 2024 for around $800,000 or more. However, that’s just the first of three more models in the works. More importantly, the British automaker confirmed that while it doesn’t offer EVs today, it’ll only sell electric vehicles by the decade’s end.

Aston Martin's Valhalla Hybrid Supercar Is So Over the Top, It's James Bond's Next Car
RELATEDAston Martin's Valhalla Hybrid Supercar Is So Over the Top, It's James Bond's Next Car

Aston Martin announced it has partnered with Lucid Motors and will use its modular BEV (battery electric vehicle) platform to develop and release a luxury high-performance electric hypercar, Sports model, GT, and an all-electric Aston Martin SUV.

And while we’re not entirely sure which will arrive first, a report from Autocar suggests the first all-electric vehicle will indeed be an ultra-luxury SUV. Then, we can expect other high-end vehicles like the GT and a Hypercar between 2025 and 2030.

Perhaps the most exciting bit of news is that every upcoming luxury EV will be all-new. The company confirmed that its upcoming electric cars will not be redesigned versions of existing models. For now, the current lineup will get renewed and refreshed ahead of the switch to EVs by 2025.

via Autoblog

