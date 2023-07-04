Buying Guides
TiVo Temporarily Breaks Its Android TV Player

New activations are on pause.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The TiVo Stream Android TV player.
TiVo

Just three years after its launch, the TiVo Stream 4K is really starting to show its age. But its latest problem is a bit weird—due to a website redesign, TiVo has accidentally broken the Stream 4K’s setup process. This problem should be resolved on July 5th, thankfully.

This odd situation was first reported by Zatz Not Funny after users shared their frustration on the TiVo forum. Essentially, new customers who try to set up their TiVo Stream 4K are directed toward an activation page, which is currently under maintenance. (And yes, you’ll also encounter this issue if you factory reset a TiVo Stream 4K.)

The good news is that TiVo’s web maintenance should be finished on July 5th. But let’s be honest, this is a pretty amateurish problem. And while some customers are complaining, the actual number of complaints is pretty low—a sign that very few people are buying the TiVo Stream 4K.

I should note that the TiVo Stream app (a streaming aggregate and channel guide) recently lost its Sling TV integration. And, earlier this year, TiVo Stream 4K users suffered from a “black screen” bug that made the device unusable.

If you’re experiencing problems with the TiVo Stream 4K, maybe it’s time to move on. But I want to be clear—all Android TV devices seem to be plagued by annoying bugs. Even the NVIDIA Shield, a very expensive product, likes to act up.

Source: Zatz Not Funny! via 9to5Google

