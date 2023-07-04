Some of Your Favorite HBO Shows Are Headed to Netflix

Over the last few decades, HBO has delivered some of the most successful or groundbreaking series, many of which are headed to Netflix. For starters, all five seasons of the hit comedy-drama series Insecure are available on Netflix in the US, with more on the way.

Yes, you read that right. Hit shows that originally aired on HBO, both old and new(ish), will slowly but surely flood the top spots on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. As mentioned above, that starts with the popular show Insecure, and then we’ll see some older titles like Six Feet Under with Michael C. Hall, Ballers, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and more.

However, don’t expect everything from HBO’s excellent lineup to wander onto other platforms. You won’t be seeing Game of Thrones or The Last of Us, to name a few, at least not right now. Additionally, True Blood will also stream on Netflix, but only for viewers outside the US.

So, why is this happening? It’s like part of the bigger MAX rebranding, where parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looks to increase revenue and take advantage of the excellent IP HBO has created.

Warner Bros quickly canceled or removed several popular titles as of late, like Westworld, which is now available on Roku. More importantly, It’s a move that mutually benefits all parties involved. This allows some of the existing content to get new eyeballs, likely making the company a nice profit.

Plus, this gives Netflix additional content to keep its subscribers happy, which is especially helpful considering all the changes as of late. Some of those include the password-sharing crackdown and new ad-supported plans. So, if you don’t have a Netflix or considered canceling, you may want to wait for all these new shows.