Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Headset Review: Great Connectivity Let Down By Average Sound
Nomad Stand MagSafe Compatible Charger Review: Luxury Qi Charging
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tidal’s Cheapest Plan Gets a Price Hike This August

Thankfully, it's a small price hike.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Tidal app on a smartphone.
DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock.com

After a few years of playing it safe, music services are starting to raise their prices. And the latest platform with a price hike is Tidal. Beginning August 1st, customers with a Tidal HiFi membership will pay $11 a month, up from the previous price of $10 a month.

Note: The prices discussed in this article are specific to Tidal’s U.S. subscribers. That said, Billboard reports that other countries will also experience a price hike.

This is the first price increase for Tidal’s HiFi subscription, which was introduced back in 2021. And all things considered, it’s a pretty gentle price hike—you’ll pay just $1 extra each month. Notably, Apple Music is also $11 a month.

That said, if you’re on the Tidal HiFi Family Plan, this price hike is a bit annoying. Family Plan subscribers will now pay $17 a month instead of $15. If you’re footing the bill and sharing this plan with your friends, now might be the time to ask them for a contribution.

How to Create Your Own Music Streaming Service with Plex
RELATEDHow to Create Your Own Music Streaming Service with Plex

Other Tidal plans are not affected by this price hike. If you’re on the free tier, or if you’re a HiFi Plus subscriber, you have nothing to worry about. And Tidal will continue offering discounts to students, first responders, active military, and veterans.

I should note that Spotify costs just $10 and hasn’t increased its price in over a decade. But Spotify’s audio quality falls short of Tidal and Apple Music. And Spotify recently told investors that it’s “ready to raise prices,” pending negotiations with record labels. So, if you enjoy Tidal, stick with it.

Source: Tidal via Engadget

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »