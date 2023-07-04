Tidal’s Cheapest Plan Gets a Price Hike This August

After a few years of playing it safe, music services are starting to raise their prices. And the latest platform with a price hike is Tidal. Beginning August 1st, customers with a Tidal HiFi membership will pay $11 a month, up from the previous price of $10 a month.

Note: The prices discussed in this article are specific to Tidal’s U.S. subscribers. That said, Billboard reports that other countries will also experience a price hike.

This is the first price increase for Tidal’s HiFi subscription, which was introduced back in 2021. And all things considered, it’s a pretty gentle price hike—you’ll pay just $1 extra each month. Notably, Apple Music is also $11 a month.

That said, if you’re on the Tidal HiFi Family Plan, this price hike is a bit annoying. Family Plan subscribers will now pay $17 a month instead of $15. If you’re footing the bill and sharing this plan with your friends, now might be the time to ask them for a contribution.

Other Tidal plans are not affected by this price hike. If you’re on the free tier, or if you’re a HiFi Plus subscriber, you have nothing to worry about. And Tidal will continue offering discounts to students, first responders, active military, and veterans.

I should note that Spotify costs just $10 and hasn’t increased its price in over a decade. But Spotify’s audio quality falls short of Tidal and Apple Music. And Spotify recently told investors that it’s “ready to raise prices,” pending negotiations with record labels. So, if you enjoy Tidal, stick with it.