You Can Get Paid to Drive a Tesla This Summer

Tesla is busy hiring dozens of “Seasonal Vehicle Operators” to test drive and improve its vehicle systems this summer. The company added nearly 20 positions in the United States, with a few more in Canada and Australia.

Yes, you can get paid to drive around a Tesla for the company. While it may sound like a dream job to some, remember that this is only a 2-3 month seasonal gig, and you’ll be sitting in an EV all day, but at least it sounds interesting.

So what does the job entail? It’s difficult to say, but you’ll drive around in specific areas or scenarios while the vehicle gathers data to improve its camera and radar systems, self-driving capabilities, and auto-pilot. The job listings specifically mention “capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of vehicle performance.”

There are currently 18 job listings available in the United States, with four being the late-night shift, paying anywhere from $17-$43 per hour (plus benefits) to drive a fancy new electric vehicle. The job description states:

“We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance. This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available.”

Further down, it explains that anyone hired as a Seasonal Vehicle operator will operate the vehicle in designated areas for data collection. It’s worth mentioning that it doesn’t use the word “drive” as there’s a chance some of this will be autonomous self-driving tests. You’ll also be responsible for start/stopping all in-vehicle recording systems, providing feedback, and writing a daily driving report in Microsoft Word.

It should go without saying, but you’ll need a clean driving record, at least four years of driving experience, and several other menial requirements to be eligible for the roles.

So, if you live in one of several cities throughout Utah, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Colorado, California, Florida, and others, you could get a temporary summer job driving a Tesla.

With millions of Tesla vehicles on the road, the company has a huge advantage over other legacy automakers when gathering real-world data. In fact, that’s something Tesla has highlighted while talking about the future and autonomous vehicles. That said, it looks like the company wants or needs more and is willing to hire seasonal full-time employees to drive around in select cities.