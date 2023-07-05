Bring Captain America’s Shield Home With This LEGO Set

If you’re a fan of the many excellent LEGO Marvel sets, you’ll absolutely love the massive new Captain America shield. At first glance, it looks like an epic cosplay accessory, but you probably don’t want to throw this LEGO set and have it shatter into 3,100 pieces.

Over the last several months, LEGO has released countless large sets for builders. Everything from the LEGO Batcave, the new Technic series Crane, a Disney Castle, and now one of the most iconic items in the MCU.

I’m talking about Captain America’s shield in all its glory. Unfortunately, it isn’t made out of Vibranium, but it’ll still look fantastic on a shelf, in your game room, or anywhere else after you fork up $200 to get it. Check it out in the video below.

Play Video

As you can see, this isn’t your average LEGO build. For one, it isn’t easy to turn LEGO bricks into something round, but the company did it, and in stunning fashion.

The LEGO Captain America’s Shield isn’t completely life-sized, but very close. You’ll slowly assemble 3,128 bricks and build a round shield measuring nearly 19 inches in diameter.

A LEGO set of this size can’t simply go anywhere, but thankfully LEGO ships each one with a stand and decorative nameplate. Then, in typical LEGO fashion, you’ll still find a little Captain America minifigure holding another shield. The set also comes with a tiny little Thor’s hammer, but good luck trying to pick it up.

It’s worth stating that this isn’t an easy build, especially considering over 3,100 LEGO bricks are in the set. The company says it’s for adults and that it’ll be a “rewarding challenge” as you put it together, brick-by-brick, and make your own piece of comic history.

While several different Marvel sets are available, like the awesome full-size LEGO Thor’s Hammer from last year or the new Spider-Man art set, the latest Captain America Shield is one of the biggest Marvel builds ever.

Like almost every other LEGO set announced as of late, the all-new LEGO Captain America’s Shield won’t be available until August 1st. However, it’s up now for pre-order from the link below.