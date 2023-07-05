Save Big on Bosch Power Tools with These Early Prime Day Deals

Prime Day finally begins on July 11th, but Amazon is already offering huge discounts on some products. Notably, Bosch power tools and batteries are currently up to 45% off, making now a great time to replace your drill, buy a jigsaw, or score a massive tool set. Interestingly, these deals do not require a Prime subscription.

Bosch Professional tools are renowned for their power, pricing, and impressive ability to endure misuse. They’re also regularly compared with power tools from other respected brands, such as DeWalt and Milwaukee. Bosch is perfect for hobbyists and professionals, but it’s also a good brand for homeowners who just want something that’ll last.

Here are some of the best Bosch deals available on Amazon:

These are some pretty serious discounts. I suggest that existing Bosch users buy some extended-performance batteries, and those who are interested in carpentry or contract work should check out Bosch’s massive 6-tool combo kit. If you need to see more deals, feel free to check out the full list of discounted Bosch products.

Of course, we always suggest that you stick with one brand of power tools. This suggestion is based on two simple ideas—you can save a lot of money buying bundled tool kits, and more importantly, buying from a single brand ensures that you can use just a few batteries with all of your tools.

In other words, if you’re already deeply invested in another brand, you may want to skip these Bosch deals. But those who own Bosch (or who don’t own any power tools) should absolutely take advantage of today’s discounts.

Bear in mind that these are early Prime Day deals, and Bosch may offer better prices next week. Prime Day begins July 11th and ends on the night of July 12th. Some deals will require a Prime membership (or free trial), while others won’t.