Daily Deals: An Echo Dot for $30, an iPad for $187, a Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Mouse for $50, and More

Hump day got you down? Today’s a great day for deals on smarthome devices and computer accessories. These deals range from the $200 HP Chromebook to the $24 Google Home Mini. But as always, we have a few favorites.
Right now, you can grab an Echo Dot for just $30, or an Echo Dot + TP-Link smart plug bundle for $45. Of course, we’re also excited about the $187 2017 iPad (with coupon code MAYTECH20), and the $50 Logitech MX Anywhere 2S 3-device mouse.
Laptops and Desktops
Is your old laptop full of crumbs and dried soda? Maybe it’s time to upgrade.
- MacBook Air 13″ 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Newest Model, $950 ($250 off) [Amazon]
- MacBook Air 13″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Newest Model, $1,150 ($250 off) [Amazon]
- HP Chromebook 14″ 4GB RAM 32GB Storage Refurbished, $200 ($80 off) [Woot]
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 4GB RAM 128GB Storage, $450 ($100 off) [eBay]
- MSI 15.6″ P65 Creator Laptop, $1,200 ($400 off) [B&H]
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Desktop Refurbished, $130+ ($120 off) [Woot]
- Dell Inspiron 27 Desktop 16GB RAM 1,256GB Storage, $1,399 ($200 off with coupon code DELL200) [Rakuten]
Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories
Need to upgrade your desktop setup? We’ve got the deals for you.
- Logitech MX Anywhere FLOW 2S Wireless Mouse, $50 ($30 off) [Amazon]
- Razer Goliathus Chroma LED Gaming Mouse Mat, $15 ($25 off with coupon code RAZERMAT) [DailySteals]
- NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender, $25 ($22 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories
Grab a new Apple Watch or upgrade your nasty old phone.
- Samsung Galaxy S7 for T-Mobile Refurbished, $135 ($55 off) [Walmart]
- Huawei Mate SE Unlocked, $190 ($60 off) [Amazon]
- iPad 9.7″ 32GB Open Box 2017 Model, $187 ($70 off with coupon code MAYTECH20) [Blinq]
- Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4, $350 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
Smart Home Gadgets
Thinking about upgrading your smarthome? Check out these discounted bundles for the Google Home Mini and the Echo Dot.
- Google Home Hub + Google Home Mini + TP-Link Smart Plug, $74 ($25 off with coupon code TINKMAY1) [Tink]
- Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]
- Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($78 off) [Massgenie]
- Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- Echo Input, $20 ($15 off) [Amazon]
- Echo Dot + TP-Link Smart Plug, $45 ($32 off) [Amazon]
- Echo Dot + 2 Sengled Smart Bulbs, $50 ($40 off) [Amazon]
- Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Screen, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
- Ring 5-Piece Home Alarm Security System, $165 ($35 off) [Woot]
- Ring Floodlight Security Camera, $190 ($110 off) [Massgenie]
- Philips Hue Smart Hub and Dimmer Switch, $55 ($15 off) [Massgenie]
- Nest Thermostat 3rd Gen, $170 ($30 off) [Massgenie]
Video Games
Is your Live subscription about to expire? Now’s the time to grab a year of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus at a discount.
- Xbox Live Gold 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- Infinifactory PC, $7 ($18 off) [Fanatical]
Everything Else
Grab a new Fujifilm camera or a handy label maker.
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 2017 Mix LP, $14 ($7 off) [Amazon]
- Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Bluetooth, $75 ($15 off) [Massgenie]
- Haier 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier Refurbished, $140 ($25 off) [Groupon]
- BeyerDynamic Amiron Home Audiophile Stereo Headphones, $600 ($100 off) [BuyDig]
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 + Instax Film, $56 ($113 off) [Massgenie]
- The Complete Calvin and Hobbes, $41 ($59 off) [Amazon]
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker, $10 ($15 off) [Amazon]
See anything you like? Be sure to grab it before it’s too late. Good deals tend to disappear in less than a day.
