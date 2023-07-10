Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kubuntu Focus Ir14 (Gen 1) Review: Linux Productivity Made Easy
Insta360 GO 3 Review: A Commendable GoPro Adversary
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

When to Replace Your Streaming Device

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 3 min read

Person streaming shows on their TV.

It might be time to replace your streaming device if you're missing major features, can't update anymore, the software keeps playing up, or there are hardware problems that cost more to fix than buying a replacement.

It’s common to think about when you’re going to upgrade your phone or smartwatch. However, with so much focus on having the latest and greatest versions of these pieces of tech, many people forget to update other items like their streaming devices. So how do you know when to replace this entertainment essential?

From Amazon Fire Sticks to Roku Streambars, even if you haven’t noticed issues with the performance of your streaming device, it might be time for an upgrade. We’re highlighting all the signs that you need a new streaming device to keep your home entertainment system up to scratch.

How Long Do Streaming Devices Last?

An Amazon Fire stick and Alexa voice remote stand side by side.
Amazon

You might be surprised to learn that the lifespan of a streaming device varies quite a bit. Factors like usage and care, along with the make and model, can all influence how long a streaming device lasts. However, most people enjoy an average of five solid years of performance from their streaming devices. Some users get even longer.

Do You Need a Streaming Stick If You Own an Xbox or PlayStation?
RELATEDDo You Need a Streaming Stick If You Own an Xbox or PlayStation?

You can make your device last as long as possible by taking good care of it. This means that you should keep your streaming stick away from anything all tech devices hate: excessive heat, humidity, moisture, dirt, and dust. Keeping up with software updates for your device can also help extend its lifespan.

Even with the best care, though, no streaming device lasts forever. As a result, you’ll eventually need to replace or upgrade it.

What Are the Signs You Need to Replace Your Streaming Device?

A Roku unit and Roku remote sit side by side.
Roku

While streaming devices don’t last a lifetime, we want to stress that you don’t automatically need to buy a new one the first time you encounter a problem.

You’ll find that many annoyances you may encounter are common problems that you can fix yourself with a little troubleshooting. Additionally, you can remedy issues like a broken remote simply by buying a new remote, rather than a whole new device. This is great news for your wallet and for the planet.

Free Streaming Services Might Be Better Than Netflix
RELATEDFree Streaming Services Might Be Better Than Netflix

However, some problems go beyond the basics and indicate a more serious issue. In these cases, you just might need to pick up a new streaming device after all.

Here are some examples of situations that suggest it’s time for an upgrade.

A Lack of Software Updates

It’s a sad fact, but all streaming devices will eventually stop receiving updates. This occurs when a device has outdated hardware and/or compatibility issues. If you haven’t been prompted to update in a while, you’ll want to visit your device manufacturer’s website to find out if your unit is no longer receiving updates. If so, it’s time to buy a new one.

Software and Performance Issues

Do you find that your device is regularly freezing? Or is it struggling to turn on or connect to the internet? If so, this is a sign that you should start troubleshooting. Your device’s manufacturer should provide online resources to help. For example, you can find advice and support for Roku devices here. If you’re still having problems, it likely means that your device is facing a bigger issue, and you need to upgrade to fix it.

Hardware Issues With Expensive Fixes

Sometimes, software issues aren’t the cause of your device’s poor performance. In some cases, the issue can be due to a hardware problem. Not always, but often, hardware issues can be expensive and difficult to fix. If you find the cost of repairing your unit is as much as, or close to, the amount of a new one, it can make more sense to purchase a newer model.

The Latest Features Are Missing

It’s not often that streaming devices get exciting new features, but when they do you’re probably going to want to use them. Sadly, the powers that be might make it so that new features are limited to newer streaming devices. Of course, this might be tied to not getting the latest software update—which was our first point—but sometimes it’s down to hardware limitations instead. You’ll need to upgrade your device to get new features if that’s the case.

Of course, none of us want to replace our gadgets unnecessarily. But eventually, even the most reliable streaming devices will fail to keep up with modern standards.

If your research and troubleshooting have shown you it’s time to upgrade, check out our top picks for streaming devices to find one that will let you seamlessly stream for years to come.

Shannon Flynn Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read Full Bio »