When to Replace Your Streaming Device

It might be time to replace your streaming device if you're missing major features, can't update anymore, the software keeps playing up, or there are hardware problems that cost more to fix than buying a replacement.

It’s common to think about when you’re going to upgrade your phone or smartwatch. However, with so much focus on having the latest and greatest versions of these pieces of tech, many people forget to update other items like their streaming devices. So how do you know when to replace this entertainment essential?

From Amazon Fire Sticks to Roku Streambars, even if you haven’t noticed issues with the performance of your streaming device, it might be time for an upgrade. We’re highlighting all the signs that you need a new streaming device to keep your home entertainment system up to scratch.

How Long Do Streaming Devices Last?

You might be surprised to learn that the lifespan of a streaming device varies quite a bit. Factors like usage and care, along with the make and model, can all influence how long a streaming device lasts. However, most people enjoy an average of five solid years of performance from their streaming devices. Some users get even longer.

You can make your device last as long as possible by taking good care of it. This means that you should keep your streaming stick away from anything all tech devices hate: excessive heat, humidity, moisture, dirt, and dust. Keeping up with software updates for your device can also help extend its lifespan.

Even with the best care, though, no streaming device lasts forever. As a result, you’ll eventually need to replace or upgrade it.

What Are the Signs You Need to Replace Your Streaming Device?

While streaming devices don’t last a lifetime, we want to stress that you don’t automatically need to buy a new one the first time you encounter a problem.

You’ll find that many annoyances you may encounter are common problems that you can fix yourself with a little troubleshooting. Additionally, you can remedy issues like a broken remote simply by buying a new remote, rather than a whole new device. This is great news for your wallet and for the planet.

However, some problems go beyond the basics and indicate a more serious issue. In these cases, you just might need to pick up a new streaming device after all.

Here are some examples of situations that suggest it’s time for an upgrade.

A Lack of Software Updates

It’s a sad fact, but all streaming devices will eventually stop receiving updates. This occurs when a device has outdated hardware and/or compatibility issues. If you haven’t been prompted to update in a while, you’ll want to visit your device manufacturer’s website to find out if your unit is no longer receiving updates. If so, it’s time to buy a new one.

Software and Performance Issues

Do you find that your device is regularly freezing? Or is it struggling to turn on or connect to the internet? If so, this is a sign that you should start troubleshooting. Your device’s manufacturer should provide online resources to help. For example, you can find advice and support for Roku devices here. If you’re still having problems, it likely means that your device is facing a bigger issue, and you need to upgrade to fix it.

Hardware Issues With Expensive Fixes

Sometimes, software issues aren’t the cause of your device’s poor performance. In some cases, the issue can be due to a hardware problem. Not always, but often, hardware issues can be expensive and difficult to fix. If you find the cost of repairing your unit is as much as, or close to, the amount of a new one, it can make more sense to purchase a newer model.

The Latest Features Are Missing

It’s not often that streaming devices get exciting new features, but when they do you’re probably going to want to use them. Sadly, the powers that be might make it so that new features are limited to newer streaming devices. Of course, this might be tied to not getting the latest software update—which was our first point—but sometimes it’s down to hardware limitations instead. You’ll need to upgrade your device to get new features if that’s the case.

Of course, none of us want to replace our gadgets unnecessarily. But eventually, even the most reliable streaming devices will fail to keep up with modern standards.

If your research and troubleshooting have shown you it’s time to upgrade, check out our top picks for streaming devices to find one that will let you seamlessly stream for years to come.