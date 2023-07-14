Insta360 Flow Review: A Must-Have for Content Creators

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $155

Creators are always on the hunt for tools and gadgets that will simplify the filming and editing process. Modern smartphones already made it so they don’t have to spend thousands on camera equipment, and the Insta360 Flow enhances the experience by integrating AI into a user-friendly gimbal.

I’ve been meaning to get my hands on a gimbal. Not because I really need one, but because they’re a nifty device that solves several pain points of filming on my smartphone. I frequent events and cons out here in Las Vegas and often want a nice, steady video to share on my socials.

Usually what happens is I get tired of holding my phone and capturing uneven video. The mechanics of the Insta360 Flow are two-fold to solve this issue. It starts with the physical gimbal, which connects to your phone via Bluetooth to take over commands and link to the dedicated app. Then there’s the AI component, which helps the device do many of the fancy tricks it’s capable of.

I think versatile is maybe the best word to describe the Insta360 Flow. Barring a few hiccups where the gimbal didn’t respond appropriately, or I inadvertently found the limits of movement speed, the Insta360 delivers.

Casual photographers that break out their camera every once in a while may not find the value in such a device. However, I can definitely see how vloggers, YouTubers, TikTok influencers, and the like can benefit from Insta360 Flow’s AI. That is, so long as they can get past some very infrequent instances of the gimbal incorrectly tilting the phone.

Here's What We Like Accurate subject locking on all settings

Just a thumb controls all settings

Effective 3-axis stabilization

Long-lasting battery life And What We Don't A little easy to disrupt stabilization

Gimbal can't be moved too fast

Selfie stick and tripod are a little flimsy

Some SmartWheel inputs don't respond well

A Simple Design for All Users

Gimbal Weight: 13oz (369g)

13oz (369g) Phone Clamp Weight: 1.1oz (32g)

1.1oz (32g) Dimensions: 3.1 x 6.4 x 1.4in (7.7 x 16.3 x 3.6cm)

3.1 x 6.4 x 1.4in (7.7 x 16.3 x 3.6cm) Charging Port: USB-C

USB-C Charging Time: 2 hours

2 hours Battery Capacity: 2,900mAh (Approx. 12 hours)

2,900mAh (Approx. 12 hours) Connection: Bluetooth 5.0

While I’ve never tested a gimbal before, I have gotten a close-up look at devices like DJI’s RS 3 Mini and OM 5. The design looked complicated at first, though as I started to use the Insta360 Flow, I understood that it was practically the same implementation just with a more spread-out layout. With the Insta360, everything you need to interact with is right in front of your face.

The SmartWheel makes it so everything, save for a rear trigger I’ll touch on shortly, can be changed with just your thumb. If you want to start or stop recording, switch to a selfie view, power the device on, swap between the available “Flow Modes,” or zoom in and out, your thumb can do it all. A small joystick also allows you to fine-tune your phone’s position, so you can line up the perfect shot with ease.

While the overall design feels durable in your hand, the tripod legs leave a lot to be desired. They’re a little flimsy, and unless you have a very flat surface, I wouldn’t trust that they wouldn’t break. The telescoping pole is a great touch to give you that “selfie stick” experience, but the highest level tended to slide down under the weight of my phone.

Simple, Quick-Deployed Stabilization

Selfie Stick Length: 8.5in (21.6cm)

8.5in (21.6cm) Max Tripod Length: 3.1in (7.9cm)

3.1in (7.9cm) Max Tripod Diameter: 7.4in (18.8cm)

It seems like the best things always happen with only a moment’s notice. Typically, it’s just enough time to break out our phones and start recording a rather unstable and shaky video. Insta360 Flow’s two-step deployment is about as simple as even the best gimbals can get. With the magnetic phone mount clamped onto your device, you can quickly connect your mount to the gimbal and power it on in seconds to start recording near instantly.

That may not sound like enough time to prepare the settings for stabilization, but Insta360 is designed with a quick-lock trigger that lets you focus on a subject and stay focused so long as the trigger is pressed. It’s not going to offer the best results, and the phone can roll on any of the three axes if you move too quickly in any direction, but it’s a great option when there’s a time crunch.

Functional Three-Axis Stabilization and Subject Tracking

Of course, the device offers more dynamic “Flow Modes” when you actually have the time to prepare your shoot, such as Panoramic Follow, which prevents tilting and rolling so you can lock on the horizon for a smooth pan. Additional settings like Follow unlock the tilt and pan axes, which is ideal for shooting a subject vertically, while Lock completely locks all axis and the phone for the highest level of stability. If you’re just starting out with the Insta360, you may rely heavily on Auto mode, while FPV is for those more in tune with the device’s functions and movements.

Swapping between each “Flow Mode” is as simple as gliding your thumb around the dial facing you or using the Insta360 Flow app (available on iPhone and Android). One of the best things about the Insta360 Flow is that there is no fuss when you want to change settings. You can bounce between each mode and even rotate your phone on the fly, so you can more easily enjoy a dynamic shooting session with very minimal delays.

I know we’re all weary about AI, but it does a fantastic job of tracking, especially if you’re filming yourself. I was pleasantly surprised that I could set the device on my desk, use my front-facing camera, and the Intsa360 would track me near flawlessly. You can move too quickly, but it’s very easy to mitigate. Using the rear-facing camera is practically just as accurate, whether you’re panning with a subject or zoom tracking some action.

Despite everything that goes into making the Insta360 Flow work, its battery never seems to take a hit. It’s rated for a 12-hour life, and I suspect, even with a “Flow Mode” on, it would achieve close to that.

Navigating the Insta360 App

While you don’t necessarily need to use the Insta360 Flow app, it’s highly recommended. The device will lock the appropriate axis based on your settings even in your phone’s standard camera function, but you won’t get access to advanced features like dynamic filters and AI-powered editing, shutter and ISO adjustments, video resolution and frames-per-second settings, and more. You can even get involved in the Insta360 Flow community by sharing your photos and commenting on other users.

I didn’t run into any difficulties using the app, and everything was fairly easy to understand and figure out. There were a number of different shoot modes like Timelapse and Slow Motion, that I could appreciate, despite not having much of a use for.

Should You Buy the Insta360 Flow?

Whether you need the Insta360 Flow and its AI integration or not is a question of how important a steady phone while taking photos or videos is to you. I was pleased with how much the Insta360 does and how well it executes each action, but the most important feature is its AI-powered stabilizer, and for the most part, it works as well as you’ll need it to.

Insta360 Flow goes above and beyond with an optional telescoping neck and tripod base. There may be some questions about their quality, but if you’re careful, they add a number of ways to shoot dynamic video and grab the perfect photo. Whereas typical gimbals are largely for photographers and videographers, this smartphone stabilizer is all about the creators. In a way, that made me feel left out. There are many things included in the app I’d likely never use, such as a slow-motion video mode and preset filters.

Despite some minor discrepancies that popped up when moving too quickly, the Insta360 Flow is a reliable gimbal that creators should get a lot of use out of. Just be mindful of sudden movements that may jerk your phone, and you’ll enjoy some of the most stable videos and clearest pictures you’ve ever taken.