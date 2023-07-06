Buying Guides
Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
News

What to Expect from Samsung's July 26th Unpacked Event

Will you join the Flip Side?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
The Samsung Unpacked 2023 banner, which shows a foldable phone over Korean characters and the phrase "join the flip side."
Samsung

The Pixel Fold is finally arriving on customers’ doorsteps. But Samsung is swooping in with a distraction—the next Samsung Unpacked event kicks off on July 26th (about a month earlier than usual), and naturally, this year’s tagline is “Join the Flip Side.”

Note: Samsung Unpacked begins July 26th at 7 AM ET (4 AM PT). You can livestream the event from the Samsung newsroom or Samsung YouTube channel.

As you can probably guess, Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 during this event. These phones are an incremental upgrade, though they will offer some notable new features.

We recently saw some real-world images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. When opened, this phone looks practically identical to its predecessor. But it appears to use a new “waterdrop” hinge, which reduces the size of the phone’s gap when closed. In theory, this hinge design will prevent debris from getting into the foldable display. But in the event that dirt or sand reaches your phone, a gapless hinge may make things more dangerous.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not receive a camera upgrade, as Samsung is concerned about weight. But the device may run on a current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, so at the very least, you won’t need to worry]about performance.

[/related]

Samsung may give a bit more love to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to use a much larger 3.5-inch cover display (which is nearly twice the size of the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s outer display). This phone may also receive a “waterdrop” hinge, and it may be slightly thinner than last year’s model.

Along with these foldables, Samsung could debut the Galaxy Tab 9 and Galaxy Watch 6 during its Unpacked event. But little is known about these devices. A recent leak from WinFuture shows that the Tab 9 is basically identical to its predecessor (externally, at least). And in a leak by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch 6 appears to bring back its control bezel, which was absent from the Watch 5 lineup.

Samsung Unpacked begins July 26th at 7 AM ET (4 AM PT). This is the first Unpacked event to be hosted in Seoul, Korea. You can watch the livestreamed event from Samsung’s newsroom or YouTube channel.

Source: Samsung

