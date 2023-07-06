What to Expect from Samsung’s July 26th Unpacked Event

The Pixel Fold is finally arriving on customers’ doorsteps. But Samsung is swooping in with a distraction—the next Samsung Unpacked event kicks off on July 26th (about a month earlier than usual), and naturally, this year’s tagline is “Join the Flip Side.”

Note: Samsung Unpacked begins July 26th at 7 AM ET (4 AM PT). You can livestream the event from the Samsung newsroom or Samsung YouTube channel.

As you can probably guess, Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 during this event. These phones are an incremental upgrade, though they will offer some notable new features.

We recently saw some real-world images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. When opened, this phone looks practically identical to its predecessor. But it appears to use a new “waterdrop” hinge, which reduces the size of the phone’s gap when closed. In theory, this hinge design will prevent debris from getting into the foldable display. But in the event that dirt or sand reaches your phone, a gapless hinge may make things more dangerous.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not receive a camera upgrade, as Samsung is concerned about weight. But the device may run on a current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, so at the very least, you won’t need to worry]about performance.

Samsung may give a bit more love to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to use a much larger 3.5-inch cover display (which is nearly twice the size of the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s outer display). This phone may also receive a “waterdrop” hinge, and it may be slightly thinner than last year’s model.

Along with these foldables, Samsung could debut the Galaxy Tab 9 and Galaxy Watch 6 during its Unpacked event. But little is known about these devices. A recent leak from WinFuture shows that the Tab 9 is basically identical to its predecessor (externally, at least). And in a leak by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch 6 appears to bring back its control bezel, which was absent from the Watch 5 lineup.

Samsung Unpacked begins July 26th at 7 AM ET (4 AM PT). This is the first Unpacked event to be hosted in Seoul, Korea. You can watch the livestreamed event from Samsung’s newsroom or YouTube channel.