We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
News

One of the Last Android 13 Updates Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Your July Pixel security release is here.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The back side of the Google Pixel 6a and its camera bar
Justin Duino / Review Geek

This week Google started rolling out one of the last Android 13 updates for those with a Pixel 4a through the latest Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel Fold. Of course, we’re talking about the latest July Android 13 security update. That’s not a bad thing, either, as it fixes many issues and will likely prepare devices for the next version of Android.

Yes, your next software upgrade in August or September should be Android 14. The update rolling out this week for Pixel phones and the new Pixel tablet is your usual monthly software patch that was supposed to arrive on Monday.

By that, we mean it’s nothing more than the monthly security patch, and we’re not seeing any significant changes. Google confirmed the July update on its community forum, sharing a few details about fixes for the new Pixel Tablet.

Specifically, the July security update improved performance, battery life, charging, and the user interface for the new Google Pixel Tablet. Then, there are a slew of small tweaks and security-related changes for all other devices.

Google's Personal Safety Update Will Turn Pixel Phones Into Dashcams
RELATEDGoogle's Personal Safety Update Will Turn Pixel Phones Into Dashcams

As long as you have a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch, or the Pixel Fold, you’ll be getting a software update sometime today or within the next week. Additionally, this is the first update for the new Fold and Tablet.

We’re not seeing too many changes with the July security update, but many Pixel owners are hoping for some. That’s because Google released its massive quarterly (Pixel Drop) update in June, loaded with new features, but it also caused problems for many. There’s a good chance those will get resolved, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Remember that if you’re taking part in the beta program, you’re likely already on Android 14, so you won’t get the July Android 13 security release this week. Either way, this is likely one of the last Android 13 updates for most Pixel devices, as we’re anticipating an upgrade to Android 14 in August or early September.

With Android 14, users can expect several software changes like a customizable lock screen, new gestures and shortcuts, emoji wallpapers, and several speed and security improvements, to name a few.

Source: Google

